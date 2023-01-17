New Napa tasting room Wine Girl Napa Valley focuses on the experience, then the wine

Trevor and Amy Johnston are not wine experts and do not claim to be. However, they do love sharing a bottle with friends, best served with a loaded charcuterie board in the comfort of their living room or patio — the more they can squeeze onto their couch, the merrier.

At some point, the couple realized that this could possibly be a profitable business idea. In late 2020, they opened Wine Girl, in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona, modeling the restaurant and bar after those gatherings in their living room.

The concept is to provide a beautiful (and social media friendly) location for groups of all sizes — largely female — to celebrate milestones and friendships, said the business owners.

According to Trevor Johnston, “the focus is on the experience, not the product.” Wine may be the star on the menu but creating a “fresh and fun environment” is the real product at Wine Girl.

Despite receiving their certificate of occupancy in the same week as the Arizona governor announced the state-wide pandemic shutdown, the business not only survived but, once restrictions were lifted, flourished. Now, two-and-a-half-years (and about 4,000 bachelorette parties later) Trevor and Amy Johnston have brought Wine Girl to downtown Napa.

Wine Girl Napa Valley occupies the 1,700 square-foot space vacated by Anette’s Chocolates' recent downsizing and is leased by the Zeller Family.

It’s on First Street, on the corner of the small alley shared with Cadet Wine Bar, and just across from Eiko’s, both late-night venues for tourists and locals alike.

Napa's Zeller family, landlords of both Cadet and now Wine Girl, said they are actively “seeking the synergy of these businesses that will help transform that corner of downtown Napa and make that a lively alley.”

Trevor grew up in Brentwood (by Walnut Creek) and is a serial entrepreneur who once appeared on "Shark Tank" to present the Wallet Buckle. Though the "sharks" on the TV show didn’t bite, Wallet Buckle provides a steady income, allowing Trevor and Amy to turn their focus to this latest passion project.

The couple's enthusiasm for Wine Girl, along with their record of sold-out weekends at Wine Girl Scottsdale, should convince even the most skeptical of sharks (and Napa locals) that this concept could be a hit in downtown Napa, Trevor Johnston said.

Wine Girl Napa Valley carves out its own niche and provides a much-needed destination for bachelorette parties, gal pals, and birthday celebrations looking for a comfortable space to accommodate their group.

Not every tourist that comes to Napa Valley is looking to have a fine wine experience and learn about varietals and vintages, said the couple. Some visitors just want a good time while enjoying a glass of wine. The high-end wineries don’t cater to this type of visitor, but Wine Girl Napa Valley welcomes these guests with open arms, they said.

While weekends are likely to be fully booked with events, parties, buy-outs and groups of tourists, Trevor and Amy Johnston will be programming special events and offers during the week to entice locals. “On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we do cool special wine tastings and fun events, like airing an episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ and All-Day Happy Hour.”

The rosé colored menu offers flatbreads, charcuterie boards, hummus and other snacks along with 16 rotating wines on tap, wine spritzers, sangria, beer, hard kombucha, and wines by the bottle.

“We push a lot of keg wine,” Trevor Johnston said. “It’s a massive trend that is growing like crazy and it is a very green concept."

This sales strategy allows Wine Girl to offer unique wines sourced directly from small wineries directly from local wine-producing regions, they said.

“As we grow and expand, keg wine becomes more attractive and valuable to both us and the wineries.”

Visitors will also be able to take souvenirs home with them; the boutique side of the business offers rosé colored logowear and “fun and trendy ‘merch,’” most of which designed and created by Trevor and Amy Johnston and screen printed by Amy’s brother, Randy Mason.

These new Napa business owners said they want Wine Girl Napa Valley to be a destination that makes all feel welcome and invites pedestrians strolling by to come in, order some nibbles and try a glass (or several) of wine.

“We are trying to remove the stigma of the wine industry as uptight and pretentious,” said Trevor Johnston. “Our aesthetic is how we decorate our own living room — bright, clean and inviting. If you’re walking by and don’t feel like you want to stop inside and have a glass of wine and stay a while, then we haven’t done our job.”

The “boho chic” bar is "soft open" now with a planned grand opening party on April 1 grand opening by which time the Johnston’s full vision of an indoor/outdoor space, with disappearing sliding pocket doors, a patio decorated with bright flowerpots, bistro tables, swings and comfortable seating will be ready for the spring and summer rush.

Of course, all of it is meant to be photographed and shared widely on social media, they said. Eventually, fans can visit multiple locations of Wine Girl, collecting souvenirs along the way.

The couple plans to replicate the concept in other major tourist destinations; alongside the flagships of Scottsdale and Napa, Wine Girl Austin, Wine Girl San Diego, and Wine Girl OC (Orange County) are in the works.

Info: Wine Girl Napa Valley, 1321 First St., 707-699-1079, winegirlbar.com

