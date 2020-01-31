Calistoga favorite Mary’s Home Plate Café has closed its doors, but a new restaurant will be opening soon in its place.
The popular Riverlea Square restaurant has been for sale for a few years, and is being purchased by new owners Matt Freese and Rob Sereni.
Freese recently retired as sergeant from the Calistoga Police Department after 28 years, and Sereni is a local caterer who has been bringing Local Q 707, his family-run barbecue and catering company, to the Farmer’s Market in Calistoga for the past few years.
The new restaurant, also called Local Q 707, will offer smoked meat from its own slow cooker. The menu will also feature burgers, sandwiches and other standard fare, Freese said. They hope to open their doors in a couple of weeks.
Mary's was a casual, popular, home-style cafe with indoor and outdoor seating. The new owners hope to maintain the same kind of reputation and popularity among locals and visitors.