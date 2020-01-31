{{featured_button_text}}
Local Q 707 is opening in the space in Riverlea Square formerly occupied by Mary's Home Plate.

 CYNTHIA SWEENEY, WEEKLY CALISTOGAN

Calistoga favorite Mary’s Home Plate Café has closed its doors, but a new restaurant will be opening soon in its place.

The popular Riverlea Square restaurant has been for sale for a few years, and is being purchased by new owners Matt Freese and Rob Sereni.

Freese recently retired as sergeant from the Calistoga Police Department after 28 years, and Sereni is a local caterer who has been bringing Local Q 707, his family-run barbecue and catering company, to the Farmer’s Market in Calistoga for the past few years.

The new restaurant, also called Local Q 707, will offer smoked meat from its own slow cooker. The menu will also feature burgers, sandwiches and other standard fare, Freese said. They hope to open their doors in a couple of weeks.

Mary's was a casual, popular, home-style cafe with indoor and outdoor seating. The new owners hope to maintain the same kind of reputation and popularity among locals and visitors.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

