New retailers coming to First Street Napa: Cupcake, I-ELLE, Wayfarer, Wade Cellars, Newfound Wines

Three new tenants — two retailers and one wine business — are the newest merchants announced for downtown’s First Street Napa complex.
Two specialty stores, Cupcake and I-ELLE, will open in the Napa development this spring, “bringing distinctive styles to design-minded customers of all ages,” said a news release.
In addition, Wayfarer, Wade Cellars and Newfound Wines recently opened an office on the second floor of the former McCaulou’s department store. That space is now remodeled and leased for office use.
Cupcake children’s wear
A Northern California children’s boutique since 2005, Cupcake offers “a curated mix of clothing, gifts and accessories” for babies and children to age 10, said a news release.
Founder Jenny Romeyn set out to create “a beautiful, imaginative shopping environment filled with creative, on-trend pieces for sweet and stylish kids, and has attracted a loyal following at her Santa Rosa and Healdsburg locations,” said the release.
“There’s such creativity in children’s fashion and the designers we carry do an amazing job combining playful details with a modern aesthetic,” said Romeyn.
“We’re thrilled to bring our stylish range of baby and children’s clothing and gifts as well as exceptional customer service to Napa,” she said.
“Our customers will also find exclusive items and product lines we’ve selected just for this store.”
Cupcake is scheduled to open in the in Suite 325 across from Compline, near the cork oak tree.
I-ELLE and Tukked
I-ELLE, a boutique offering “high-quality staple pieces with lasting style,” will move from Yountville to First Street Napa.
The store, founded by the late Cathy Levine, is now run by her daughter, Chelsea Cortese.
I-ELLE will be located in Suite 378 adjacent to Spaces, across from the Eiko’s restaurant patio and will open in the early spring.
“We focus on quality at an approachable price point,” Cortese said.
“My team and I painstakingly go through each line to select a great mix of options for our customers.”
“Visitors to our downtown Napa store will discover the same gracious service that’s been a hallmark of our business for more than four decades.”
I-ELLE is also the only place to buy Cortese’s own line, TUKKED Shirts, in person, said the release.
With a look of a classic button down, but none of the dreaded gaping, the shirts are tailored specifically to fit a woman’s body and eliminate pulling around the buttonholes.
“We’re proud to support entrepreneurs and locally-owned business who have a strong sense of what works for our community,” said Todd Zapolski, managing partner, First Street Napa.
“These new boutiques fill a niche and offer a great selection of merchandise that can’t be found anywhere else downtown.”
Wayfarer
Wayfarer, creators of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from the Wayfarer Vineyard in hills of the Sonoma Coast, Napa Valley-based Wade Cellars and Newfound Wines, opened an office for day-to-day business operations at the downtown Napa complex.
The new lease on the 1,865-square space brings the office portion of the development to now be fully leased, said a news release.
Wayfarer is located in the office space adjacent to Compass real estate on the second floor in the offices at First Street Napa in Suite 464.
Led by proprietors Cleo Pahlmeyer, and her father, Jayson Pahlmeyer, along with winemaker Todd Kohn, Wayfarer crafts wines from the namesake vineyard in the northwestern Sonoma Coast.
Wade Cellars is a collaboration between athlete Dwyane Wade and vintner Jayson Pahlmeyer, led by CEO and President Matt Naumann.
Newfound Wines focuses on California Grenache, Mourvedre and Semillon and was founded by winemaker Matt Naumann and his wife Audra.
“With our remote vineyards, we needed a spot that would enable us to work efficiently when our team isn’t out in the field,” said Cleo Pahlmeyer, proprietor, Wayfarer.
“With an abundance of amenities and the convenience of being in the heart of Napa, it just made sense for us to locate our office at First Street Napa, and we’re excited to join the community.”
“One of the biggest benefits of our central location is the ability to shop, dine steps from the office door,” said Zapolski. “Being in the center of downtown is also well-suited for business connections and general services.”
In addition to these new merchants, First Street Napa is also home to Archer Hotel Napa, Brown Estate Wines, Charlie Palmer Steak Napa, Compass Realty, Compline wine bar + restaurant, CYCLESOCIETY, Eiko’s Sushi, John Anthony Family of Wines, Kalifornia Jean Bar, lululemon, Macbella, Makers Market, Mayacamas Downtown, Mecox, Napastäk Napa Valley, Napa Valley Jewelers, Napa Valley Welcome Center, Overland, Silicon Valley Bank, Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar, State & First by Maris Collective, Tommy Bahama and Toy B Ville.
The development is located between Franklin and Coombs on the north side of 1st Street in downtown Napa.
