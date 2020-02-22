New retailers coming to First Street Napa: Cupcake, I-ELLE, Wayfarer, Wade Cellars, Newfound Wines

With a look of a classic button down, but none of the dreaded gaping, the shirts are tailored specifically to fit a woman’s body and eliminate pulling around the buttonholes.

“We’re proud to support entrepreneurs and locally-owned business who have a strong sense of what works for our community,” said Todd Zapolski, managing partner, First Street Napa.

“These new boutiques fill a niche and offer a great selection of merchandise that can’t be found anywhere else downtown.”

Wayfarer

Wayfarer, creators of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from the Wayfarer Vineyard in hills of the Sonoma Coast, Napa Valley-based Wade Cellars and Newfound Wines, opened an office for day-to-day business operations at the downtown Napa complex.

The new lease on the 1,865-square space brings the office portion of the development to now be fully leased, said a news release.

Wayfarer is located in the office space adjacent to Compass real estate on the second floor in the offices at First Street Napa in Suite 464.

Led by proprietors Cleo Pahlmeyer, and her father, Jayson Pahlmeyer, along with winemaker Todd Kohn, Wayfarer crafts wines from the namesake vineyard in the northwestern Sonoma Coast.