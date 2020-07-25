New shops to debut at First Street Napa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three locally-owned retailers will open at First Street Napa in downtown Napa this summer, said a news release.

The new shops include C’est La Paire footwear, Tay & Grace clothing and Honey Whiskey Boutique fashions.

The new stores will open in early August.

C’est La Paire, founded in 2018, has become a destination for chic, high-quality shoes, boots and handbags from Sam Edelman, Vince Camuto, Mark Jenkins, The Flexx USA and more, said the release.

The well-known store, which is relocating from Yountville, will be in suite 358 across from Napa Valley Jewelers in First Street Napa.

“Our goal is to bring the most exciting products to the store, and we always keep our customers in mind as we choose our lines,” said Deborah Indelicato, owner, C'est La Paire.

“We’re looking forward to dressing the feet of fabulous locals and visitors alike.”

Also relocating from Yountville is contemporary clothing store Tay & Grace.

Napa Valley native Kris Ruffino founded her story nearly 20 years ago to fill a niche in the local shopping experience.