New shops to debut at First Street Napa

Three locally-owned retailers will open at First Street Napa in downtown Napa this summer, said a news release.
The new shops include C’est La Paire footwear, Tay & Grace clothing and Honey Whiskey Boutique fashions.
The new stores will open in early August.
C’est La Paire, founded in 2018, has become a destination for chic, high-quality shoes, boots and handbags from Sam Edelman, Vince Camuto, Mark Jenkins, The Flexx USA and more, said the release.
The well-known store, which is relocating from Yountville, will be in suite 358 across from Napa Valley Jewelers in First Street Napa.
“Our goal is to bring the most exciting products to the store, and we always keep our customers in mind as we choose our lines,” said Deborah Indelicato, owner, C'est La Paire.
“We’re looking forward to dressing the feet of fabulous locals and visitors alike.”
Also relocating from Yountville is contemporary clothing store Tay & Grace.
Napa Valley native Kris Ruffino founded her story nearly 20 years ago to fill a niche in the local shopping experience.
Now, with the help of her adult daughter Taylor, the boutique carries a beautifully curated selection of timeless, effortless designs, said the release.
Tay & Grace will be in Suite 315, across from Mayacamas.
“We are thrilled to put down new roots and continue doing what we do best - creating long-lasting relationships while we style amazing women,” said Kris Ruffino, founder, Tay & Grace.
Finally, stylist and Napa native Alexis Cheyanne Macias will open Honey Whiskey Boutique next to Cupcake, filling Suite 335 with fashion-forward styles.
Macias personally selects each piece in the store, with an eye toward modern youthful looks, said said.
“As a local, I’ve seen how the downtown area has become such a destination over the past few years, and I think Honey Whiskey Boutique really matches that energy.”
Other newly opened tenants at First Street Napa include Cupcake, I-ELLE and Milo & Friends pet boutique.
Copperfield’s Books, the official Napa Valley Welcome Center and Spaces coworking hub will open in the fall. Copperfield's is relocating from the Bel Aire Plaza.
