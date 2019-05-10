Visitors to Calistoga now have some help finding things like parking, rest rooms, and the Napa Valley Fairgrounds.
A cross-departmental project by the city has worked to place way-finding signs at various places on Lincoln Avenue and Washington Street to improve directional signage around town, said Lynn Goldberg, planning and building director.
“It was a lot of work between different departments and the designer, and they were fabricated in Missouri. Hopefully they will catch the notice of people coming into town for the first time,” Goldberg said.
“We’re trying to reduce the traffic congestion (as visitors try to find where to go) and we don’t have people circling around. We’re just trying to make it easier for everybody.”
There are four different sign types including primary destination signs indicating the way to Historic Downtown, Visitor Information, and Fairgrounds’ secondary signs for parking and restrooms, and smaller “bread crumb” or destination signs further pointing visitors in, say, the direction to the fairgrounds.
Provided there is funding, possibly next year, there are also plans for welcome signs at the entrance to town, and for the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road, to coincide with the stoplight project.
The city is also working on a map to post on its website and the Visitor Center’s website so visitors doing their research can find where to park ahead of their trip.
The larger cabinet location maps have also been updated, according to Visit Calistoga.