Norcal SBDC launches an Inclusivity Project

The Northern California Small Business Development Center (Norcal SBDC) and Nor-Cal FDC have launched the Inclusivity Project, welcoming Black entrepreneurs and business owners to take the challenge and sign-up for a lifetime of no-cost business advising and assistance connecting to capital.

According to a report by Forbes, it is estimated that half of the nation’s Black entrepreneurs have been forced out of business by COVID-related circumstances. Black-owned businesses are more than twice as likely to close as their white counterparts.

Norcal SBDC finance expert, Chris Horton, is leading this new initiative to reach and help Black small business owners to help level the playing field when it comes to working capital.

“One hundred million dollars is a lofty goal, but the SBDC is committed to economic diversity as it breeds economic vitality, and I think we are up for the task,” says Horton. “It’s my hope that this opportunity will bring needed attention to Black and minority-owned businesses and demonstrate that the SBDC ecosystem serves all people and bridges pathways for minority-owned businesses to financial platforms to stand on.”