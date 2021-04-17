Norcal SBDC launches an Inclusivity Project

The Northern California Small Business Development Center (Norcal SBDC) and Nor-Cal FDC have launched the Inclusivity Project, welcoming Black entrepreneurs and business owners to take the challenge and sign-up for a lifetime of no-cost business advising and assistance connecting to capital.
According to a report by Forbes, it is estimated that half of the nation’s Black entrepreneurs have been forced out of business by COVID-related circumstances. Black-owned businesses are more than twice as likely to close as their white counterparts.
Norcal SBDC finance expert, Chris Horton, is leading this new initiative to reach and help Black small business owners to help level the playing field when it comes to working capital.
“One hundred million dollars is a lofty goal, but the SBDC is committed to economic diversity as it breeds economic vitality, and I think we are up for the task,” says Horton. “It’s my hope that this opportunity will bring needed attention to Black and minority-owned businesses and demonstrate that the SBDC ecosystem serves all people and bridges pathways for minority-owned businesses to financial platforms to stand on.”
In a Federal Reserve Bank Report published in August of 2020, a large number of Black-owned businesses were in a weakened position when the pandemic started which made many reluctant to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The report found Black business owners struggled with credit and lack strong relationships with lenders. They are twice as likely as white business owners to seek delays for existing loan payments, expand lines of credit, and request improved payment terms.
The Norcal SBDC knows that starting and growing a business takes a significant investment of both time and money. They know the only way to create meaningful change in the Black business community is to create deep relationships and carry out a wholehearted commitment to Black entrepreneurs by going the distance with them along their business journey.
The Inclusivity Project is their commitment to investing time, talent, and resources into each business that participates in this project. Their charge and challenge is to help them obtain loans, go the distance, create jobs, services, and opportunities, all adding up to meaningful community impact.
North Bay Black Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, Lee Pierce, is well aware of the struggles black business owners face. He and his wife, Dianne, have been business owners for over 20 years.
"As a Black Man, born and raised in Napa County and who later relocated to Sonoma County - where I met my wife and future small business partner, Dianne Pierce, I know, first hand, what most small businesses need in order to succeed and sustain their businesses,” says Pierce. “The NorCal SBDC Inclusivity Project has nailed it - Adequate Funding and Lifetime Mentorship!"
For more information or to apply to The Inclusivity Project, go to https://theinclusivityproject.com/ and sign up. For more information on the Napa-Sonoma SBDC or to request services, go to www.napasonomasbdc.org or call (707) 256-7250.
Mary Cervantes is director of the Napa Sonoma Small Business Development Center, which offers one-on-one advising, disaster assistance, trainings and workshops, and a business training library to help you start and grow your small business.