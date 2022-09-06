Now brewing: Napa's Naysayer coffee opens new cafe

Chris and Beth Vecera of Naysayer Coffee Roasters are a young couple with two young children who have a passion for coffee — the roasting, the blending, the tasting, even the selling.

But things got hard during the pandemic. When people retreated to their homes, avoiding restaurants and cafes, wholesale orders for their fresh-roasted beans dried up, forcing them to find new ways to market their product.

They pivoted to farmers' markets in Napa and St. Helena. They set up coffee carts at First & Franklin Marketplace and St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery. They began driving to homes to deliver bags of beans and lattes in bottles.

“It was exhausting,” said Chris. But the struggle pushed them closer to their latest venture: the Naysayer coffee house at Jefferson Street and Old Sonoma Road in the Food City Center now undergoing a profound rebirth.

“We’ve always wanted a neighborhood coffee shop,” Chris said. Since its June opening, Naysayer has built a strong following among locals who value a sense of community as much as the specialty coffees and the locally-sourced pastries and light foods on the menu board.

On a recent weekday morning, Orion Taraban, a psychologist, was nursing a coffee while reading a book at a window seat. He’d walked to Naysayer from his home “down the street.”

As someone who works from home, “it’s nice to have a place to go and be around other people,” said Taraban. He praised the coffee as “excellent,” the atmosphere as “clean and pleasant,” and accepted being gently challenged by the “hip new music.”

“In Napa, you have a choice between Michelin stars and fast food,” Taraban said. Naysayer represents a quality place that’s affordable, he said.

Word of Naysayer’s opening had attracted Max McNeely, a retired medical doctor who had ventured over from Napa’s Browns Valley neighborhood. He’d grown up in Napa and remembered Food City in its heyday.

Naysayer and the Food City center are essential to bringing life to Napa’s neighborhoods, according to McNeely. “They would otherwise be boring suburbs,” he said.

Such comments are music to the ears of Chris and Beth. “I just love being part of the community,” said Chris, a graduate of Justin-Siena High School. Beth, who grew up in the Sacramento suburb of Rocklin, embedded this appreciation in a Naysayer hashtag, #coffeeiscommunity.

The couple met in Southern California where they both attended Concordia University Irvine, a Lutheran school, and worked at a Peet’s Coffee. After graduating, Chris was a New Testament teacher at a church-sponsored school, while working in his spare hours at a roastery.

“He would teach during the day and roast at night,” said Beth. Having their own coffee house was always a shared dream, she said. And since Chris had grown up here, “Napa is where it had to be.”

Where did the Naysayer name come from? “It took forever to pick a name,” Chris said. “We wanted one word that sticks in your brain.”

Although a naysayer can be a negative personality type, the owners use the term with a twist.

“It’s almost an ironic name,” said Chris. “We said Naysayer to remind ourselves not to listen to the naysayers.”

Naysayer is 800 square feet with only eight seats (more tables are available outside). It currently offers beans sourced from 10 countries and roasted in their off-site space at the Napa County Airport. Two coffees are brewed daily; more can be sampled by trying pour-overs. Emphasis is on “fruit-forward, lighter-body coffee,” but a “darker, more traditional” offering is always available.

The Napa-sourced menu includes bagels from Toasted and Paulie’s Bagels, pastries from Monday Bakery and Winston’s Café & Bakery, vegan scones from Sweet Abe’s Baking, and bread from West Won Bread.

If you scrutinize Naysayer’s paper cups, you’ll see tiny etched lines. Look harder. It’s a map of Napa.

Naysayer wholesales coffee to a variety of businesses across the valley including Loveski deli and Contimo Provisions in Napa, The Station in St. Helena and Indian Springs and Four Seasons resorts in Calistoga.

Chris performs most of the essential roasting and sales tasks, while Beth describes herself as a “full-time mother” of Jaicee, turning 6, and Seamus, turning 4, while also handling Naysayer’s bookkeeping, social media and graphics work. She put up the banner that says “Say What You Mean.”

“We’ve told that to each other the past 12 years, and we tell it to our kids,” she explained.

Another banner in the works: “Welcome to Napa. Come for the wine, wake up for the coffee.”

Redevelopment of Food City, an Art Moderne landmark, is gathering momentum. Expect more market and dining options, a redo of the landscaping and parking lot, and the opening of outdoor seating through a reopened breezeway to the back.

Heather Kohos, who was enjoying a honey lavender latte and an avocado toast with a friend from Los Angeles, said she was lucky that Naysayer had popped up so close to her home.

“The vibe, the aesthetic is more in line with my aesthetic than a lot of places in Napa,” she said. “It is new energy, and I like that.”

Naysayer, located at 1813 Old Sonoma Road in Napa, is currently open Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on weekends 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info: naysayercoffee.com, 707-294-2752.