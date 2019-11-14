Hotella Nutella contest details

To enter for a chance to win the Hotella Nutella experience, fans can visit HotellaNutella.com, submit the requested information and upload a creative, original video (60 seconds or less) reflecting their passion for Nutella at breakfast.

The Hotella Nutella contest ends Dec. 8. Only three winners and their guests will be awareded with the trip to the Hotella Nutella Weekend Breakfast Experience.