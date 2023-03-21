Coffee — the caffeinated lifeblood of many working professionals — hasn’t historically been as big of a deal as wine or food in Napa.

But with interest in high-end coffee expanding through much of the Bay Area, Derek Bromley, a former sommelier and wine industry executive and an active local musician, has been working to change that.

With his company, Ohm Coffee Roasters — most easily recognizable around Napa in the form of a bright red coffee truck — Bromley has helped bring the flavorful force of gourmet coffee into Napa’s cultural milieu over the past six years. Throughout the process, Bromley has attempted to inspire journeys of coffee discovery while not alienating customers who aren’t already coffee crazy.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“I learned early on as a young sommelier that it's all about meeting your customer where they are,” Bromley said. “Some people just want their Morning Joe, and they want to move on, and they don't really care too much about what goes into it. And some people want to geek out.”

Today, the Ohm truck is most consistently found — on Thursday and Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon — in front of Ohm’s in-progress new coffee roastery at 849 Jackson St. The truck can also be found on Saturdays at the Napa Farmers Market and, on a more sporadic basis, the truck is often at Napa events like BottleRock and events elsewhere in the Bay Area.

The truck sells much of what a customer would expect to find at a coffee shop: a range of coffee and non-coffee drinks, along with a selection of fresh pastries — including a coffee cake made with Ohm coffee from Napa’s Monday Bakery.

Brewed coffee drinks — like pour over, drip, cold brew and nitro cold brew — serve as the core of the menu, along with a range of classic espresso drinks, such as cappuccinos, lattes and mochas.

Ohm also sells teas and espresso-optional lattes out of the truck. That includes a chai latte and a range of more unusual drinks, including an activated charcoal latte and three made using blends of plants, herbs and fungi — “Bliss Booster,” “Mushroom Adaptogen,” “Golden Turmeric” — from the Santa Cruz-based wellness company Moodbeli.

The core of Ohm, of course, is the coffee blends Bromley has worked to develop; much of Ohm’s business depends on selling coffee beans, both at the truck and through subscriptions.

Bromley’s blends — all named after guitar amplifiers to go along with the rock n’ roll theme of the company — include the cranberryish medium roast Tweed Blend, the blueberryish medium roast Full Stack Blend and the dark roast Black Magick Blend. Ohm additionally sells a Handwired Espresso blend and a Half Stack Decaf Blend.

“What I wanted to do is have a few distinct blend styles,” Bromley said. “Because what I found is that my customers will gravitate towards one or the other. They may like them all, they may rotate among them. But most of my customers would be able to say I'm a Full Stack drinker versus I'm a Tweed drinker.”

Bromley said his own coffee awakening started in 2004, when he drank a cappuccino from the first Blue Bottle Coffee location, a kiosk in the Hays Valley of San Francisco.

“It had always been that I was always trying to tweak the recipes and get just the right thing, that flavor of coffee,” Bromley said. "I had that first sip of a blue bottle cappuccino was like, there were no add-ons or extra shots are anything, it was like a perfect drink unto itself.”

He said that at the time he was working for a Pinot Noir producer in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley, and it was the first time he thought the experience of drinking high-end coffee could be comparable to that of drinking a high-end wine.

During the rest of that decade, Bromley said he tasted more high-quality coffee during trips to Japan and Australia — he said that gave him insight into how much higher the bar is for coffee outside of the United States — and started to teach himself how to roast, at first by using a popcorn popper.

Then Bromley took a roasting course from coffee consultant Willem Boot. He later received consulting help from Arno Holschuh, a former head of production for Blue Bottle Coffee and Artís Coffee.

Bromley first began selling his coffee at the Napa Farmers Market roughly six-and-a-half years ago, in May 2016.

“I remember I had about 30 days from the date that I got accepted to the market until the day we had to open,” Bromley said. “I didn't have a truck. I didn't have anything other than a solid business plan. I knew what I wanted to do. I knew how I was going to be roasting and whatnot. So I ended up finding the truck, getting it outfitted, retrofitted, and ready to make specialty coffee within that amount of time. But I don't think I slept very much that month.”

Bromley said he chose to set up business in Napa in part because he was already here through his work in the wine industry and because he felt Napa’s coffee, for the most part, didn’t compare with its other vaunted culinary experiences.

“Napa has created this world-class destination for food and wine and Michelin-starred restaurants and all these culinary experiences, and already has the built-in gastro tourism thing happening, but the coffee, for the most part, was not at the same level,” Bromley said. “The product itself fundamentally is more than capable of standing alongside the best of the food and wine that's in this region. So it sort of became my mission to elevate coffee to be able to stand alongside it.”

Ohm amplifies coffee in Napa Valley Lifelong foodie, self-described coffee nut, and former sommelier and wine industry executive Derek Bromley launched Ohm Coffee Roasters at the…

Today, Ohm coffee can be found at several Napa restaurants and cafes, Bromley said, including La Toque and Charlie Palmer Steak Napa. Ohm coffee can also be found at a variety of local stores, such as the Browns Valley Market.

Though Ohm started small, it’s grown considerably over the past six years. Boosting that, Bromley mentioned that John and Michele Truchard — founders of the JaM Cellars brand who, in recent years, have bought the Napa Valley Opera House and the Uptown Theatre — invested in Ohm in April 2022.

“We got to the point where we could be as big as we can be as a small business, but we needed to grow capital,” Bromley said. “They’re great partners for us in the sense that they’ve got a rock n’ roll wine brand, we’ve got a rock n’ roll coffee brand.”

The next stage of Bromley’s business will be opening up the Jackson Street roastery — Bromley has so far roasted his coffee at co-ops in Berkeley and Oakland — which he said will feature a takeout counter, coffee lab and training center, with which Bromley is hoping to train the next generation of specialty coffee baristas.

Photos: Crazy for coffee -- take a look inside Ohm Coffee Roasters of Napa OHM Coffee 6 OHM Coffee 7 OHM Coffee 4 OHM Coffee 3 OHM Coffee 5 OHM Coffee 2 OHM Coffee 1 OHM Coffee 8 Napa Makes walking tour Ohm Coffee Roasters Ohm Coffee Roasters Ohm Coffee Roasters Ohm Coffee Roasters