Old blacksmith shop in St. Helena to get new life

A dilapidated former blacksmith’s shop on Adams Street in St. Helena will be replaced with a two-story office and retail building.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously on July 21 to approve the construction of the 2,847-square-foot building on the south side of Adams between Money Way and Adams Street Shipping.
The existing 2,520- square-foot building, clad in corrugated metal, was built in the mid-1920s and was most recently used as storage for Vasconi’s. According to Zillow, the property sold last July for $1,090,000.
Owner David Walker told the commission he wanted to restore the site’s original luster.
“Everything that we’ve done with regard to our planning is to keep in the character of St. Helena and try to bring back a functioning building that will enhance the overall downtown aesthetic,” said Walker, who recently moved to St. Helena from Los Angeles.
The new building will take some architectural cues from the old one, with a combination of concrete, steel siding, vertical wood, and steel windows. The square footage will be larger than that of the existing building because of the second story, but the actual footprint will be slightly smaller to comply with current setbacks.
Contractor Tom Trainor said he plans to lease the rear of the building as an office for Trainor Builders. No other tenants were mentioned at the meeting.
The commission approved a demolition permit, design review, use permit and variance.
The use permit allows the applicants to pay $63,000 in parking in-lieu fees, since the small lot doesn’t have room for the required nine on-site parking spaces. Three substandard parking spaces will be eliminated.
The variance is necessary because there isn’t enough room for the amount of on-site landscaping required by city code.
Watch now: Explaining California’s new gig worker labor law
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.