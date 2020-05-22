OLE Health looks past the pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Faced with declining income and an increase in community demand, Napa's OLE Health has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, said a news release from the nonprofit.

Despite this, OLE Health’s leadership is already beginning to look beyond the pandemic and toward embracing the organization’s expanded role to provide health care for a growing number of clients, said organization.

“OLE Health is typically the primary care option for the most vulnerable members of the community," including those who already faced financial and social challenges prior to COVID-19, said the release.

Those numbers are expected to swell as the economic fallout of the pandemic becomes clear.

A significant percentage of those who access OLE Health’s services also work in the Valley’s hospitality industry, which has been dramatically affected by the pandemic.

With job losses mounting, OLE Health is beginning to experience an influx of new clients, many who have not traditionally been without private health insurance, said OLE Health.

“The percentage of our patients who are uninsured has definitely increased as a result of the job losses in the community,” said Alicia Hardy, OLE Health CEO.