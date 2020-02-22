Olive & Hay debuts at Meritage Resort in Napa

Italian-inspired restaurant Olive & Hay has begun welcoming guests at The Meritage Resort and Spa in south Napa.

The new concept, featuring a casual yet refined Tuscan-inspired atmosphere with crisp white tiling, an open kitchen and outdoor dining space complete with lemon trees, is now open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, said a news release.

It was formerly known as Siena.

“Olive & Hay is an outstanding addition to The Meritage Resort’s culinary offerings” said David Ryan, managing director of The Meritage Resort and Spa.

“Wine country is known for outstanding hospitality and Olive & Hay brings together that warm and inviting welcome perfect for a business lunch, romantic dinner or fun night out with friends.”

The ever-changing menu, developed by executive chef Jose Mejia, will reflect the best of the season’s offerings, said the release.

The restaurant’s debut selections will feature winter-inspired dishes such as house-made porchetta, cioppino, panzanella salad, and house-made focaccia alongside a generous selection of hand-picked, award-winning Napa Valley wines.

“With access to so many outstanding local ingredients, we wanted to develop a restaurant that’s a true celebration of farm-to-table dining. I look forward to welcoming diners to sample the bounty of Napa Valley throughout all seasons,” said chef Mejia.

