One year on, Napa Bookmine survives whopping rent increase, pandemic, wildfires

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One year after putting out a plea to save the business from folding over a substantial rent increase, the owner of the Napa Bookmine book store says that not only has the business survived, but it's thriving, despite the added challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent local wildfires.

Napa Bookmine owner Naomi Chamblin largely credits her loyal customers for the shop’s survival.

“We found out about the rent increase three days before my second child’s due date,” she said.

“We put the word out right after we had the baby because we were very concerned. Luckily, Napans are community- supporting angels, and once they found out we were potentially in trouble, they stepped up to help support us, and that’s why we’re still here.”

The bookshop’s Pearl Street location (964 Pearl St.) was indeed hit with a 70 percent rent increase, after the owners/property managers “made a lot of exterior improvements,” Chamblin said, and it rises 3 percent annually. But she said she was nevertheless able to sign a three-year lease.

The store will eventually be moving to a new, permanent home, at the new Register Square commercial space at the 1600 block of Second Street. That property is currently under construction.