The general consensus of the steady stream of customers at the new Moschetti Café at 925 Marin St. in Vallejo, may have been summed up best by one of them during a recent visit.
“The food here is great. It’s fantastic,” Mare Island resident Lynn Anderson said. “I’ve been waiting for the place to open for so long – but it was absolutely worth the wait.”
Anderson was referring to the nearly two years it took Napa resident and longtime Vallejo artisan coffee roaster Fabrice Moshcetti and veteran Vallejo building owner Buck Kamphausen to bring the site into compliance with all city and Solano County regulations.
The process wound up creating what is likely one of the city’s best-outfitting eateries.
“We’re excited that Fabrice is in business now. It took us almost 19 months to get us where we’re at,” Kampausen said. “The prior people did their work without permits, so between that and other code violations, we basically started over. The city and the county have some confusing procedures, but we went through it step by step.”
Remaining true to his philosophy of going above and beyond with any construction, Kamphausen said he’s pleased with the results.
“Code-plus is always how I do it. Now, it’s unbelievably beautiful,” he said, adding that the frustration may pay off for others in the future with an improved permitting process.
“The city met with us and are revamping their process, so the next person who tries to put something in will have a streamlined process,” he said. “That’s the positive that’s come out of this. But the facility is fantastic. I think its going to be a very, very successful venture. It’s going to help improve the neighborhood and Vallejo.”
You have free articles remaining.
The café, conspicuously French inspired even on the outside at the corner of Marin and Florida streets in central Vallejo, launched in early October, with a front door that opens to reveal a simple, nicely appointed space featuring an antique wood and glass bar. A highly polished light wood group table dominates the seating area, which also features a number of other tables and chairs. The work of local artists are displayed on one wall, and there’s an outdoor seating area where dogs are welcome.
A slew of different types of coffee drinks, featuring beans selected and roasted by Moschetti at his Vallejo facility as he has for some 20 years, is a mainstay of the café, but by no means its only offering.
Taking a cue from his wife of 16 years, Paula, who works as a vintner, Moschetti offers free coffee tasting at his roasting facility on Saturdays. The couple plans soon to offer beer and wines Paula Moschetti helps produce, along with the coffee and food items at the café.
The couple and their children — Marco, 11 and Juliette, 15 — have lived in Napa since 1989, and the coffee roasting operation started there in 1990, and moved to Vallejo in 1993, they said.
“I always wanted to venture into retail,” Fabrice Moschetti said. “I love the machinery, and it’s fun working with the big machines roasting the coffee, but there’s little contact with the end customer. So, I always wanted to meet the customers.”
“We’re trying to make it welcoming and safe, and on a par with anywhere else — Napa, San Francisco or anywhere,” he said.
“You’ll be able to get a real good cup of coffee, specialty drinks, all with a French flair. Cultural events, maybe; French films. A place you can practice your French. I turn 55 this year, and this will probably be my last big venture.”
The cafe’s walls will feature the work of local artists, and the far wall will include local art that’s for sale. Information on the artists shown will be available on cards at the cafe, he said.