Open houses stopped. For sale signs gone. How coronavirus is hurting California real estate

"Realtors should cease doing all face-to-face marketing or sales activities, including showings, listing appointments, open houses and property inspections," the CAR group posted on its website. "Clients and other consumers are also subject to these orders and should not be visiting properties or conducting other business in person."

New data, gathered since the governor issued his order, suggest the industry shutdown is now underway, just as the spring buying season was expected to heat up.

Industry watchers say they counted just 20 open houses around the Sacramento region on Sunday. Typically, there would be several hundred -- or up to 1,000, realtor Tim Collom said.

More than 340 sellers took their homes off the market in the last 10 days in the Sacramento region, some postponing their sales efforts for a few weeks or months, others dropping plans entirely to sell their houses, according to real data and trends analyst Ryan Lundquist.

That's an estimated 11 percent of what had been an already low number of homes on the market in the Sacramento region.

Lundquist, an appraiser, said he no longer will go through homes to conduct appraisals. Instead, he will attempt to do appraisals via other analysis methods.