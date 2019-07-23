Napa Valley has many park and city locations where yoga practitioners can move beyond the studio. From Westwood Hills Park to Oxbow Commons, come prepared with your yoga mat, water bottle, and a relaxed mindset.
Courtney Willis, who teaches yoga at Napa Valley Yoga Alliance, a Napa-based studio, recommends taking a few yoga classes to learn basics like the sun salutation first.
“Other fun poses include tree pose, eagle pose, and dancer pose. These are really easy to do in sneakers, which provide you with extra balance on an uneven surface,” said Willis.
Willis recommends practicing in a mellow setting where you can find your own flow.
“I like Fuller Park in downtown Napa. The overgrown trees provide a lot of shade. There, you won’t need to bring music. There are so many beautiful sounds with the wind moving through the trees,” said Willis.
For a more lively practice, Willis enjoys meeting with friends in Oxbow Commons.
“It has nice green grass and it’s a fun place to get together with multiple people for partner or acro yoga (a discipline that combines acrobatics, yoga, creative movement, and Thai massage). There’s often live music and an opportunity to grab a juice afterwards,” said Willis.
Michelle Erbs, who teaches yoga at Yoga Passion and InShape, both based in Napa, also partners with Farella Winery in Napa to conduct yoga hikes in the winery’s “back country.”
“We do yoga on their granite patio area. When we are hiking, we stop at points along trails to do yoga,” said Erbs.
Erbs said practicing outside involves more literal instructions.
“Outside, when we say, ‘Reach your hands up to the sky,’ you can really see and feel it,” said Erbs.
Erbs said practitioners should search out flat, open areas. Level ground makes it easier to find steady footing. Most yoga poses require good balance.
“Spots with awesome views are great. Canyons, vineyards, and hillsides all work. You want to find a more secluded area where you aren’t distracted by the sounds of cars and machinery,” said Erbs.
Erbs enjoys standing poses like the warrior pose and triangle pose, as well as poses that involve using a resistance band.
“If you bring a strap and put it around your foot, you can do the dancing shiva pose. One thing you want to be careful of if you do not bring a mat is poses that involve the wrists. There are bees, ants, and loose soil outside where you may want to put your hands,” said Erbs.
Erbs recommends the Lake Marie Loop in Skyline Wilderness Park as well as rises in Westwood Hills Park.
“I would hike the area first and look for the flat spots. That park has a lot of them,” said Erbs.
Jen Jaia, who teaches yoga at Calistoga Fit & Studio in Calistoga, favors Robert Louis Stevenson Park, just outside of town.
“A mile to the outlook, there are some rocks where you can oversee the whole valley. This spot has beautiful views. When you get up over the fog, you feel like you’re on top of the world,” said Jaia.
Jaia also enjoys practicing next to the Napa River in downtown Napa and behind the library in St. Helena.
“I recommend those who want to practice yoga outside first work with a trainer to identify their goals. They should assess their mobility. There are many different types of yoga that they can practice. A few good ones to practice outside are yin yoga, (which) focuses on mobility of connective tissues, restorative yoga, a restful, meditative practice, and Hatha yoga, (which) promotes strength and mobility,” said Jaia.
Jaia said practitioners can practice outside for 10 minutes to an hour, “however long you have.”
“If you have a yoga swing or other equipment to practice in one spot, you can also include inversions and poses where you hang upside down in your practice,” said Jaia.
Outside practice awakens the senses, she said.
“You can feel the warmth of the sun on your skin and hear the birds as you stretch or relax,” said Jaia.
Lisa Ackerman, who also teaches yoga at Yoga Passion, said one of her favorite places to practice is Alston Park in Napa.
“You can use the picnic benches for resistance. I usually start in a seated position in a forward fold to get the breath moving. Then I (alternate) a cat pose and a cow pose to stretch out the spine and shoulders,” said Ackerman.
Ackerman then uses standing poses and lunges, leading up to a cooldown on her back. She brings twists, bridge poses, and “a few meditations” to the end of practice.
“You may want to bring two foam or cork blocks with you. Although you don’t want to bring a lot of props outside, the blocks will boost your seat up. They also allow you to put a support under your head,” said Ackerman.
Practitioners should wear layers because morning and evening fog, plus shade, can be colder than expected, Ackerman said.
“You also want to wear flexible, comfortable clothing that can accommodate a lot of movement,” said Willis.
Erbs said if you plan to hike and then practice yoga, you should take the hike without engaging in practice first.
“See where the flat spots you would practice yoga are located. This helps you see how far into the hike you will do yoga. Your energy level determines how long you will spend practicing. You need enough energy to get back to your starting point,” said Erbs.
Willis said an unplanned hike, plus invigorating practice, can be exhausting.
“There is no opportunity for a wind-down afterwards,” said Willis.
Erbs said although outdoor yoga can be strenuous, it does not have to involve complicated routines or plans.
“It can be as simple as going out into a backyard or doing yoga out by the pool. Place your hands on a tree or a fence and experiment. See what works for you,” said Erbs.