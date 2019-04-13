The owners of Dr. Wilkinson’s Hot Springs Resort in Calistoga have sold the operation to a hotel investment company, said an April 8 news release
“After 66 years of service to our guests, employees, and community through our parents’ vision, we are excited to pass the resort to a uniquely qualified owner and operator that appreciates and will build upon the foundation that our family has laid in the world of health and wellness,” said Carolynne Wilkinson Clair of Wilkinson Family LLC, in a statement.
The resort was sold to Chartres Lodging Group for an undisclosed amount.
“We want to thank all of the people who worked with us over the years to make the resort the special place that it is for us, and for those who stayed,” said Wilkinson’s husband, Howard Clair.
The property, a 42-room lodging and wellness resort, is located in downtown Calistoga at 1507 Lincoln Ave. and features a bath house, and provides spa services such as mud baths as well as natural hot mineral springs pools.
“This resort stands as one of the pioneering wellness facilities in all of Napa Valley,” said Mark Wilkinson.
"The historic bath house accentuates the benefits of hot mineral springs and volcanic mud treatments. Our parents, the late Dr. John and Edy Wilkinson, played a major role in the development of Calistoga’s unique geography into a globally recognized resort area. This truly is an historic and one-of-a-kind property.”
Robert Kline, CEO and co-founder of Chartres Lodging Group said, “We are honored to have been chosen by the Wilkinson Family to be entrusted with this iconic property and to further evolve the pioneering legacy of Dr. Wilkinson. Amidst the many investments that are taking place in and around Calistoga, we look forward to providing a renewed experience to the surge of interest in wellness and this world-renowned area.”
The new owners will be making some improvements to the property including upgrading guest rooms, the baths, mineral pools and grounds.
The resort will be managed by Kokua Hospitality, based in San Francisco. Kokua manages hotels and resorts throughout the U.S., including San Francisco, Lake Tahoe and Hawaii, according to Kirk Pederson, Kokua Hospitality president.
“Our focus will be to provide a targeted level of customer experience that reflects Calistoga’s special place in Napa Valley and the growing wellness space,” Pederson said.