Oxbow Public Market in Napa welcomes Bar Lucia, Lappert’s Ice Cream

Napa's Oxbow Public Market announced two new tenants.

Bar Lucia will open on June 18, and Lappert’s Ice Cream opened a seasonal ice cream cart at Live Fire Pizza on June 12.

Bar Lucia is created and designed by Napa Valley resident Kara Haspel Lind, founder of Kara’s Cupcakes.

Located adjacent to Kara’s in the south end of the main market hall, Bar Lucia features rosé and sparkling wines with a menu of seasonal light bites designed to pair perfectly with the best local wines.

Bar Lucia’s menu will be initially limited with a full menu beginning in July.

The menu will include a selection of artisan salads and panini sandwiches, with many of the garden greens, herbs and stone fruits on the menu grown in Kara’s very own Napa Valley backyard.

Just in time for the warm summer months, the Lappert’s Ice Cream cart is now available to Market customers and accessible from the Live Fire Pizza open air deck on the east side of the Market.

A fixture in Sausalito since the 1980s, Lappert’s offers 16 flavors, as well as cones, dipped waffle cones, sundaes, hand-packed pints and ice cream sandwiches.