Oxbow Public Market re-opens remodeled river deck, applies for parking lot seating

Due to the severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on customer traffic counts in Napa and “the expected highly restrictive interior common seating at Oxbow, we feel that the more exterior common seating we can offer to customers, the better our merchants will fare over the coming months,” said the application for temporary use.

“Exterior common seating creates a safer environment for guests and will have a much higher demand then interior seating until the weather cools in December,” the application read.

To provide the maximum exterior common seating possible, the Market would like to temporarily convert the parking lot into a common outdoor seating area with a variety of 8- and 6-foot picnic tables with attached benches.

“We would also add umbrellas to shade many tables during the day and string lighting to provide a nice ambiance for the early evenings.”

The outdoor seating would be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily to Oxbow Public Market customers only. The tables with benches will be placed a minimum of 7 feet apart so that the required social distancing can be maintained, the application said.

Barricades will block the First Street entrance, and temporary fencing will block the trash compactor room.