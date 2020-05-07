Pace of job losses slow in California, weekly total remains high

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The pace of job losses in California has slowed for five consecutive weeks, yet the number of people filing for first-time unemployment claims remains at brutally high levels, the federal government reported Friday.

About 318,000 California workers filed initial claims for unemployment during the week that ended May 2, which was down slightly from the 325,000 who filed jobless claims for the week that ended April 25, the U.S. Labor Department reported.

During the eight weeks since shelter-in-place and business shutdown orders began, 4.05 million California workers have filed for unemployment, this news organization's analysis of the federal reports shows.

In the United States, 3.17 million workers filed first-time claims for unemployment last week, down 677,000 from the 3.85 million who filed first-time claims during the week that ended on April 25.

