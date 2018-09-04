If Pedego electric bike franchise owner Brad Dropping has his way, his new store will introduce a whole new way to get around the Napa Valley, whether it’s for business or pleasure.
“The electric bike craze has happened,” Dropping said recently, after opening his new store at 980 Pearl St. in downtown Napa.
Pedego is an extensive line of user-friendly electric bikes designed for the casual cyclist.
“I wanted to open up a bicycle shop that’s different from other bike shops because it’s for the normal person, not the cyclist,” Dropping said. “I want to start on the angle of bringing back the fun to biking, which is what Pedego bikes are all about.
It’s fun to have the wind in your hair, he said, and Pedego bikes are all about that.
I took one for a spin and sure enough, the Pedego bikes are just as described: Easy to ride and a whole lot of fun. You can use pedal assist or just go in electric mode using the throttle near the right hand grip.
Having pedaled a bike before, I opted for the electric mode and was surprised how quickly the bike accelerated to its top speed of 20 mph. A small display on the handlebars tells you how fast you are going, how far you have traveled and how much battery life you have left.
“Pedego has a governor on all their bikes that limit their top speed to 20 mph,” Dropping said. “That makes them Class 2 bicycles and that means they are allowed on all bike paths in California, including the Vine Trail.”
“We’re going to be marketing to the non-cyclist, the people who just want to ride a bike again. Maybe these people are intimidated to walk into a bicycling store because there are pictures of the Tour de France and professional cyclists. That’s not us. We’re not going to have big-screen TVs with international bicycle races going on. We’re going to have normal bikes that are electric for normal people,” he promised.
“I love their bikes,” Dropping said. “They’re colorful, they’re fun and there are all kinds of different models, including tandems and trikes. They even have folding bikes for people who travel.”
New technology is improving the market for electric bikes. He said electric bike batteries of old were expensive and degraded quickly, making the bikes a poor investment.
“We’ve had a love-hate relationship with electric bikes over the years,” Dropping said. Pedego bikes can go twice as far or more on a charge, and after two years can still operate at 98 percent efficiency.
“Depending on your weight and the terrain,” he said, “Pedego bikes can take you 20-40 miles before needed a recharge.
The chargers plug into a normal outlet, so you can carry them with you. But with the great range they have, you shouldn’t need to recharge them on a ride unless you are commuting between Napa and Calistoga.”
The batteries take four hours to recharge if they are totally dead.
Dropping, who also owns and operates Napa Valley Bicycle Tours, said he’s seen his electric bike rentals increase by 300 percent last year, and 400 percent year-to-date over 2017.
He introduced Pedego to his rental line in April, and opened his new Pedego store in June, with over 60 models available for purchase, rental or bike tours.
He said customers could buy the bikes on the spot and ride them home, or, can pick up a bike that they customized online. You can pick your style, size, color, wheels, tire colors and what kind of drive you want, Dropping said.
“These bikes can be used for pleasure or for commuting,” he added. “Electric bikes are great for commuting, especially in a town like Napa, because no one wants to get to work sweaty. You can put big baskets on the front, and panniers (saddlebags) on the back. “
Dropping said he did a lot of research on Pedego bikes before deciding to represent the brand in Napa.
“I loved their concept so I flew down to L.A. and I met all their people, I saw how they operated and I could see they knew what they were doing,” he said.
“All bikes these days are made overseas, and most companies just pass the boxed bikes along to retailers and consumers unopened and uninspected, but Pedego opens all their boxes and makes sure all the bolts are tight and that all the electronics work. They also ride the bikes before you ship them out. So when we get them, they’re ready to go. You just put the adjustable handle bars and pedals on and you’re ready.”
“The batteries are locked so they can’t be stolen,” Dropping said. Pedego has its own proprietary lock for its bikes, which comes with a guarantee.
“If you buy their lock with the bike, they have a warranty where if your bike is stolen with a Pedego lock, they will replace it within two years. It’s a $139 lock, which sounds like a lot. But you’re not buying a lock, you’re buying a two-year insurance policy.”
Pedego electric bikes are more expensive than a normal bike. Dropping said many empty-nesters are selling their second cars and using a Pedego instead, which saves a lot of money considering they don’t have to be registered and don’t required gasoline, which is becoming more expensive all the time.
“They retail from as low as $2,300 for the comfort cruiser with throttle only,” he said, “then they go as high as $5,500 for the full-suspension electric mountain model which is a pretty gnarly bike. Those prices are actually much less than other electric bike companies charge for something similar. But you can get pretty much all the bells and whistles you would want for right around $3,000.”
“Pedego has gone from one store to 120 stores in seven years,” Dropping said. He predicted electric bikes would capture 30 percent of the total bike market in the near future.
“I also see opening up bike-share locations in downtown Napa with electric bikes,” he said.