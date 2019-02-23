Pedestrian counters coming to Calistoga: Chamber director has ideas to revitalize downtown
In response to several businesses that have exited Lincoln Avenue this past year, the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce is putting into action a few ideas to bring more foot traffic and businesses to town.
Those ideas include forming a steering committee, beautification projects, targeting Sonoma County Airport and digital pedestrian counters.
Chamber Executive Director Troy Campbell has been on the job since October. He’s had a chance to meet with many members of the community and colleagues farther down the Valley.
“At this time I think there’s a lot of anxiety about open storefronts. Rightfully so, because it does have a psychological impact on residents and visitors. Even though there have been many different reasons why stores have closed, perception is everything. And the perception is ‘this town has a lot of empty storefronts, what happened here, what’s the problem?’” Campbell said.
A recent problem
Carol Bush has owned and operated North Star, a women’s fashion store, on Lincoln Avenue for 38 years.
There are a few long-time businesses still around, but she said the turnover in businesses has started recently.
Bush noticed business starting to fall off in 2016, when it was off by about 25 percent and has pretty much stayed that way, she said.
The first big impact was Internet shopping, “And it hit all at once and I didn’t see it coming. We have the same hours, employees, nothing changed except a drop (in business),” she said.
Steering committee A lot of the issues facing the city are not unique to Calistoga, Campbell said. Issues like work force development, transportation, housing, “Those things are happening everywhere,” he said.
Prior to coming to Calistoga, Campbell was the executive director at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco.
The good news is, “There are so many great ideas, and people that really love this community and really want to see it thrive. That’s the foundation to get this thing rolling,” he said.
The chamber is currently in the process of developing a steering committee made up of business and property owners, wineries and tasting rooms, and lodging facilities. The idea is to create a forum for vetting ideas that could gather support.
“Having a business leave is never a good thing. But it also presents an opportunity. It’s about bringing everyone together and saying what kind of businesses do we need? What kinds of businesses would make sense for both visitors and community members?” Campbell said.
By talking with hotels, for example, the committee can find out what kind of stores and businesses guests are asking for.
It’s also about working with brokerage companies to let them know about storefront openings.
Bush noted that the downtown area is looking a little “tired.”
“Downtown is the living room of Calistoga. It needs to be spruced up a bit. Whether its flowers on the vintage poles or repainting some of the storefronts, resurfacing the sidewalks so they are all uniform, and parklets are a great idea,” she said.
Tom Pelter has owned and operated Calistoga Wine Stop, in the converted Train Depot on Lincoln Avenue for 33 years.
“Street front upkeep is important,” he said. “You also have to be open set hours and stick to them. It’s important. Otherwise you just irritate people (who want to shop there).”
Focus groups and p
o
licies
The chamber also will be conducting focus groups with residents and visitors, property owners and brokers to understand what they hear and see.
“What are people who are interested in putting a shop in Calistoga saying? Are they worried about traffic? Not being able to hire anybody? The price? What can we address?” Campbell said.
Counting foot traffic Bush said that county hospitality marketing efforts of late have emphasized overnight stays versus day trippers. That and raising wine-tasting rates has changed visitor demographics.
“During the day it’s pretty much retirement-age customers, and at night it’s a younger crowd. Foot traffic is dramatically down from what it used to be, period. I used to have 70 – 80 sales a day. Now if I have 10, it’s like a good day, but I also sold smaller things,” Bush said.
Slated for summer installation, Campbell wants to install digital cameras to count of the amount of pedestrians on Lincoln Avenue.
“Sometimes, with businesses and events (like a sidewalk sale), it’s hard to know if it was really successful. Did it have an impact, did it draw more people? This will provide the data to show that, versus just how it seemed anecdotally,” he said.
The system also will allow businesses on Lincoln Avenue to anonymously enter their sales to see what kind of ratio sales to foot traffic.
“You can see how many people are walking by, and how many are coming in your store, and how much of that translates into a sale. What is that ratio that needs to happen before you can have a good day in sales?” Campbell said.
In San Francisco, before installing the cameras, it was believed that Fleet Week was the biggest traffic week at Fisherman’s Wharf.
“Once we had the cameras installed, what we found out that Fleet Week isn’t the biggest weekend. If it’s sunny, President’s Day weekend is the biggest weekend,” Campbell said.
Targeting airport
in Santa Rosa The Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport is only about a half-hour drive from Calistoga, compared to three times that long from San Francisco.
“I think the airport is a big asset for us,” Campbell said.
Keeping workers here
Another idea already being tried, to keep residents working in the area, is business apprenticeships with schools.
“The whole point is to try and get young people to see that — although college is great, and I’m not saying don’t go to college — but, college isn’t for everybody and not everybody can afford it. So show kids the breadth and variety of jobs there are in their community, and what they might be interested in,” Campbell said.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com or 942-4035.