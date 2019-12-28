A new option for those who appreciate leather outerwear and shoes has arrived in downtown Napa.
Pera Leather & Shoes has opened unofficialy at 1227 First St., in the former Mustard Seed clothing boutique location.
The store is owned by Metin Demir, the same man who owns Pera Rug Gallery, scheduled to re-open across the street at 1210 First St. Pera Rug Gallery was originally located at 1400 First St. in Napa.
The family business is expanding, said store manager Mustafa Tanritanir.
“This space was also available and we wanted to bring some high-end leather clothing, shoes, belts and handbags,” to downtown Napa, Tanritanir said.
Pera Leather & Shoes, which is still being stocked, will sell the same leather goods made in Turkey for high-end Italian luxury brands, said the manager.
Hundreds more jackets, handbags and shoes are expected in the coming weeks.
The style of the clothing is described as “casual, but fashionable,” said Tanritanir.
Items in both suede and leather, in all colors, will be available.
Prices for jackets will range from about $299 to as high as $3,000. Wallets could start at $50 and shoes start at about $199.
The ideal customer is for such a store is 'everybody,", Tanritanir said. Their main goal is “to provide a personal shopping experience,” he noted.
As of late December, the store was still in the opening process, temporary store signs for the shop read “Artemis,” but that is not the final name of the store, said Tanritanir.
There’s more news about Pera. The family also plans to open a diamond jewelry store in downtown Napa, said Tanritanir. That location has yet to be announced.
