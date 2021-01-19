Persevering during the pandemic, Napa County man opens second salon

“Many people think that starting a nail salon is an inexpensive endeavor and easy to operate. It’s not,” said Nguyen.

“Believe me, it is much more than merely getting a space, putting in some chairs and tables, and calling the place a nail salon. You must have the right combination of manager, owner, staff and everything in between to be able to have a successful salon. You must also depend on loyal clients.”

With an understanding that honesty, trust and respect are the driving forces behind a successful business, Nguyen said the salon’s dedication to its customers instills loyalty.

“We love meeting new clients. We love the little chats, sharing stories, even getting advice from our clients,” said Nguyen.

“We love getting to know our clients, from the first time they walk into the salon, the second time, remembering their names, learning about their lives, their work, and building that trust so that they bring their family and friends to our salon,” he said.

Info: avalonnailspa.org, 707-666-2934, 269 Soscol Ave., Napa.

