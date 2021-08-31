Philip Beltrami: revealing the craftsmanship of Napa Valley’s history

“Growing up, I learned how to listen,” he said. “When I listened closely I learned how to work with my hands and how to build.”

We sat in his workshop — an old converted garage at his home in St. Helena. Every shelf and surface was replete with tools that looked as if they might have time-traveled from a blacksmith’s shop from centuries earlier. It's a slow, peaceful place, one where you might notice something surprising within something long forgotten.

“I was taught to respect not only the material but also all the skill and many hours of work that were needed to create something of use,” he said. “When I build anything I feel like I am giving voice to that past. To me, the remembering and sharing of memories is a big part of each piece I make.”

Beltrami grew up in St. Helena and graduated from high school in 1981. He was the football quarterback who took his small-town team to a 1980 winning season, and in the same year he earned the most valuable player award for his role on the baseball team. After graduation he immediately started working construction, following in the footsteps of many of his family members.

Angelo Borla