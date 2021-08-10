Photos on the go: Napa Photo Booth Company offers portable tech

People of a certain age may remember the carnival photo booths of old. You and your friends crammed into a box and mugged for the photos, which came out as tiny black and white pictures of varying quality on narrow strips. That was your grandfather’s photo booth.
Napa Photo Booth Company aims to change that antiquated perception.
“Today, people want instantaneous images that they can have and share on social media,” said Chelsea Terrill, who owns the company with her husband, Trevor.
“With our digital execution, we can add context to photos that send a message or branding for a company or product.”
Trevor Terrill explained that there are two paths the photo booth can take, whether it’s for social or corporate use.
“They are similar, yet each is unique,” he said.
“We create everything custom, no templates. For every user we start from scratch. That takes an understanding of what people are trying to get out of a photo booth. For weddings and private events, we work with them to use the couples’ style, colors or theme. For corporate, we understand they may want to use it as data collection point, phone numbers, emails addresses or as a call to action.”
The Terrills have professional experience that lends itself to such an enterprise. Chelsea is the art director for Jackson Family Wines’ luxury brands and Trevor, who previously worked for JAM Cellars, is the new director of marketing for Chateau Montelena.
“We use our combined forces and talents,” said Chelsea. “We’re from here, work here and understand Napa Valley events. Combined, we offer a level of quality and sophistication that can’t be found at other photo booth companies.”
“Both of us know how to set up and define brand personality for corporations,” continued Chelsea. “Each photo, whether from a tasting room or large event, directly correlates to the corporate brand.”
They are both passionate about their winery jobs and may not have even started their photo booth company but for their own wedding experience nine years ago.
“We had a difficult time finding photo booth vendors that were polished and forward-looking,” Trevor said. “Everyone seemed to have a haphazard method of using a photo booth. Also, there was no one in Napa. They all came from San Francisco or Sacramento, which incurred additional travel charges.”
“We were in the wine industry and understood the nuanced needs of what was expected at big wine and other events. With my marketing and Chelsea’s art and graphic design experience, we realized that we could do that; start our own business.”
Their full-time careers, along with raising two active children, delayed the start of their company. Napa Photo Booth Company started in February 2020, just as weddings were postponed and corporate events canceled due to COVID.
“Last year we didn’t do too much,” said Chelsea.
During slow times for the photo booth business during the start of the pandemic, they offered a discount for families doing drive-by birthday celebrations. They also started their non-profit of the month donation program.
“We support our local community when sports leagues or non-profits want a photo booth, but the cost might be out of their price range,” said Trevor.
“The local donation program donates a photo booth each month. The organization fills out an application a month before their event and we choose something that’s close to our hearts. We recently did the Girl’s Junior Softball League and the Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps. When Willow Elementary school had its drive-through graduation, we gave each student an opportunity to get out of the car and pose with their teacher. The principal sent a link of the photos to parents.”
The Napa Photo Booth Company has its own 100% portable power supply, and the equipment can be used anywhere from caves to swimming pools or vineyards.
The open-air photo booth is simple to use. With one tap, the subject can choose a GIF, Boomerang, filters, augmented reality, or however they want to appear. There’s a large LED light ring and lights that can match the theme or color scheme.
“It’s extremely flattering lighting,” said Chelsea. “It’s super easy. Anyone can use it.”
The software company they use is constantly updating their technology, so the latest innovations can be adopted immediately. Their website is napaphotoboothco.com.
“We don’t use props the way others might take a trunk of props that are used over and over,” said Trevor.
“We discuss the theme of the event and see if props naturally incorporate in it. Perhaps it’s a favorite item of the bride and groom or if it’s a product release, the product or a saying that’s relevant to the company.”
“It’s a great way to transition,” said Chelsea. “If needed, we create custom props and backgrounds. That way it’s intentional, not just a bucket of boas.”
They get a lot of interest from out-of-towners here for a special event such as a reunion, wedding, or wine release party.
“It’s perfect for a family of 10 on vacation or a 300-person corporate event,” said Trevor.
Chelsea added, “We continue to give the best experiences to clients and ensure that the work before and at the event is superior. That’s important to us, that everyone involved receives an excellent value.”
“Things have now picked up,” said Chelsea. “We had four inquiries in one day last week from brides.”
“There’s been quite an uptick in bookings for weddings, sometimes two years out, and a few corporate events,” added Trevor. “What’s important to us is quality over quantity.”
