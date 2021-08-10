Photos on the go: Napa Photo Booth Company offers portable tech

People of a certain age may remember the carnival photo booths of old. You and your friends crammed into a box and mugged for the photos, which came out as tiny black and white pictures of varying quality on narrow strips. That was your grandfather’s photo booth.

Napa Photo Booth Company aims to change that antiquated perception.

“Today, people want instantaneous images that they can have and share on social media,” said Chelsea Terrill, who owns the company with her husband, Trevor.

“With our digital execution, we can add context to photos that send a message or branding for a company or product.”

Trevor Terrill explained that there are two paths the photo booth can take, whether it’s for social or corporate use.

“They are similar, yet each is unique,” he said.

“We create everything custom, no templates. For every user we start from scratch. That takes an understanding of what people are trying to get out of a photo booth. For weddings and private events, we work with them to use the couples’ style, colors or theme. For corporate, we understand they may want to use it as data collection point, phone numbers, emails addresses or as a call to action.”