Napa's Pier 1 Imports store will close, the company announced on Friday.
In addition to Napa, ten other regional Pier 1 stores will be closing in the coming months as part of the Fort Worth, Texas-based retailer's plans to shutter 450 stores nationwide in an effort to cut costs and remain in business.
Associates at several Pier 1 stores in the Bay Area said they have begun telling customers that their locations would be closing, with some workers saying their stores were likely to shut their doors for good by late April.
Pier 1 didn't immediately return a request for comment about its store closings.
Stores in the nine-county Bay Area that are set to close include locations in Novato, Santa Rosa, San Rafael and Napa.
Other Bay Area Pier 1 stores that confirmed they are closing are located in San Mateo, San Francisco, Cupertino, Colma, Fremont, Los Gatos, Redwood City and Walnut Creek.
You have free articles remaining.
Earlier Thursday, Business Insider reported that more than 260 Pier 1 stores had been removed from the company's website. All of those Bay Area stores confirmed they would be closing.
Some Bay Area stores will remain open. Associates reached at the Pier 1 stores located at 4976 Dublin Blvd., Dublin, 1975 Diamond Blvd., Concord, and 1009 Blossom Hill Rd., San Jose, said they have been told their stores are staying open.
The Napa Pier 1 store is located at 3900 Bel Aire Plaza. That store first opened in the center in 2013.
Specializing in “global, unique, fashion-forward, decorative home furnishings and gifts,” Pier 1 Imports occupies 9,701 square feet on the north side of the plaza in Napa.
Starting as a single store in San Mateo in 1962, at one point, Pier 1 Imports had over 1,000 stores in North America.