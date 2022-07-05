Play, party and event space RoLa opens in Napa

When you walk through the doors at RoLa at 343 Third St. in Napa, you find yourself in what might be the only indoor backyard in the area, owner Mary Viau said.

It’s a “blank slate” where the 44-year-old mother of two can create whatever event you have in mind, inside and out of the elements.

“When you first walk in, it’s like walking into someone’s living room. That’s for checking in,” she said. “Then, you step out through a ‘back door’ to an indoor backyard … High ceilings with clouds hanging from them, blue skies, and trees line the wall. There’s a fence line and a large roll-up door to let in light, and the artificial turf goes all the way outside so there’s a way to bring in the actual outside.”

It’s a concept that’s been swirling around in her head for years, in part because she knows from personal experience what it’s like trying to pull off a kids’ birthday party during certain times of the year.

“I was a winter birthday myself, so I was thinking of ways to be able to have a nice indoor party and everything (else) for the older kids,” she said.

This is not Viau’s first foray into party organizing. In fact, it’s an outgrowth of the mobile party business the former dental assistant ran for a decade.

“I used to have a mobile party business — Little Ladies Tea Parties — when I had my oldest child, and stepped back from my dentistry career,” she said.

“After her first birthday, I found there weren’t many options to go to or to come to you for parties. But I wanted to do a little something. So I created a mobile party business in the sense that I brought everything to people’s houses or local park or whatever … everything from chairs and tables to décor and costumes, invites to goody bags. It was a huge success. I did it for five years by myself. Then we hired a few people, and then COVID hit.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Originally from Novato in Marin County, where Kris Viau, 48, her former high school sweetheart and husband of 23 years is a fire captain, Mary Viau said she took a dental assistant job in Napa in 2003 and the couple decided that was where they wanted to raise their two girls, Rowan and Isla — whom they call Ro and Lala “or just La.”

“The name RoLa just kinda came naturally,” she said.

They bought a house first in Cordelia, and then in Napa, she said.

But, just because the COVID-19 pandemic put the kibosh on her mobile party business, that didn’t mean she was going to give up on the dream.

“I still have the desire,” she said. “Moms still ask. Also, I always wanted a brick-and-mortar, because there are not many options. Not everyone has the space to host a party. And renting a park can be an extra expense. So I got the idea to create an indoor backyard. It was put on hold from COVID, and then I found the current location — it just popped up — and I looked at it and ideas for what I could do with it started popping up — ‘Oh! I could do this! Or I could do that!' It was a perfect fit. And we went for it.”

At least one client is pleased they did.

Katie Potter of Napa raved about the themed party Viau produced for her son at the RoLa site, describing the experience as “amazing.”

“My son turned 8 and had a Super Mario Bros.-themed party with 10 of his friends,” Potter said. “Not only was it decorated beautifully, with snacks, drinks, balloons, a jumpy house and goody bags for the boys, but there was a Mario Kart game for them to do as well! They had so much fun! They had pizza for lunch and definitely had a blast.”

Potter said there was plenty of space for 11 8-year-old boys to run around.

“The best part about it all was that I didn’t have to do anything!” she said. “She took care of it all. It was all-inclusive from beginning to end. This is so much better than hosting at home and doing everything yourself, and a great alternative to the only other option of having a party at a park.”

Though she knows she didn’t invent party planning, Viau said she thinks RoLa offers some unique elements.

“There are other companies that would do portions of a party for people or for adults like weddings, but there are not many options for parties for kids,” she said. “The idea was to create an all-inclusive package for a mom to pick a place and time and I would do everything from the invites to the cleanup. They can just show up with their kids and just relax and enjoy the party for a change.”

Even as her mobile business grew, Viau said she “kept circling back to how there’s not that much here for local families.”

“I also wanted to put the space to good use on weekdays or vacation times, when there is not much for preschool-age kids to do,” Viau said. “We have play date classes, broken up into three age-ability groups.”

Such programs include “Tummy Time” for newborns to new crawlers, and “Soft Play” for confident crawlers to new walkers, with soft climbing structures, mats and other things in a soft, safe play environment. “Yard Play” is for confident walkers to up to children age 4.

“Age-appropriate toys and activities keep the children occupied for the hour they’re here,” she said.

Viau also said she created RoLa with the parents and caretakers in mind.

“I’ve partnered with some local vendors; Barnhouse Napa Brews (coffee), and Sammycakes pastries, and all of that is included in the fee,” she said. “So, the parents can grab a cup of coffee and enjoy a pastry, and watch their kid play in a place that looks like a park but is actually a safe, all-season environment.”

RoLa, then, is also a place for moms, dads and caregivers to socialize, “to hang out and have something to look forward to every week.”

Viau said she is not aware of another venue that recreates a backyard environment indoors.

“I think I may have invented this,” she said. “After years of dreaming and being a mom and knowing what kids would enjoy, I have a way of imagining things and making them come to life. I’ve always been that way. I’m artistic and enjoy setting a scene for whatever the event would call for.”

Viau said she has everything needed for nearly any type of party theme a kid of nearly any age might envision, including first birthdays, Hungry Caterpillar, soft tumble, unicorn, doughnut, tea party, Bluey, camp-out, barnyard, firefighter, pajama party, Minecraft, and Roblox. There are also sports themes, tween-teen hang-and-movie nights, and custom themes that are available upon request.

Children’s two-hour birthday parties aren’t the only events the RoLa space can magically transform into, she said.

“We also do adult events like dinner parties with dimmable lights, working with caterers and food trucks or you can bring your own,” she said. “We also do wedding and baby showers. It’s a really usable, family event space for the people of Napa. That was my plan.”

Anything that comes near what Viau’s developed has either been “hard to find or super expensive,” so she said she hopes to be able to make it available for other community events “as we get things up and running.”

And while the mobile party business has been put on hold, Viau says she’s thinking of “revamping my trailer, and maybe offer a mobile option for people, down the road.”

Prices range from $20 for an hour-long play date class (discounts available) to dinner parties and showers that start at $500, and $650 for the top-of-the-line, all-inclusive party package with add-ons available.

“I’m excited and terrified at the same time,” Viau said of her venture. “It’s a dream that’s been part of me for a long time. I’m very gratified to see it come to fruition and very pleased to be able to offer it to the people of Napa.”

You can reach business editor Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com