Portocork, a North American supplier of natural cork stoppers for the wine, beer and spirits industries, announced the relocation and grand opening of its new 55,000-square-foot North American headquarters in Napa Valley.
A celebratory event was held in the newly-opened facility at 164 Gateway Road East on Tuesday.
Established in the US market in 1982, “Portocork has had significant growth over the last decade creating the necessity for a larger footprint to accommodate growing business needs,” said a news release.
“These new facilities that we inaugurate today are the more visible face of our commitment to our customers in the Napa Valley and the wider American wine market,” said Antonio Amorim, chairman of the board of Corticeira Amorim, Portocork’s parent company.
“This large scale investment of more than $9 million showcases our ambition to continue growing with and for our clients in the US.”
“Not only did we transfer our existing facility, we made significant investments to add and upgrade our equipment and processes,” Portocork president and CEO Dustin Mowe added.
“These improvements and this expansion leave us poised to continue growing and serving our customers for many years to come.”
Other speakers included Portugal’s Consul General Maria Lopes Cardoso and Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza.
The new facility, designed by RMW Architecture with construction management from Jones and Lamberti Builders, increases usable square footage by more than 30 percent and enables Portocork to continue its upwards growth trajectory for many years to come, said the release.
Info: 707.258.3930, portocork.com