Purple ‘Painted Lady’ debuts in downtown Napa

Ziebell said before this paint job, the Victorian/Edwardian style house was sort of a light mushroom color with some dark burgundy trim.

“It was not very pretty,” she said. In fact, “Most housing colors are pretty boring in my mind,” said Ziebell.

She selected vibrant purple tones because “I didn’t want it to be subdued,” said the homeowner.

Ziebell said she chose colors named Regal Opulent Violet for the body of the building, Violet Sweet Pea for the light trim and Evening Lavender for the dark trim. Silver paint is used for some smaller details. Even the porch is painted purple.

The home has been remodeled inside as well. The couple kept many period details such as door handles, hardware, a fireplace and wood paneling.

“The wood on the inside is stunning,” said Ziebell.

The Wilson, found at 743 Wilson St., is located across the street from Register Square, the former property of the Napa Valley Register.

“It’s definitely a landmark,” Ziebell said. With the new paint scheme, “It gets a lot of attention.”

And what does Ziebell say to those who don’t care for her purple paint choice?