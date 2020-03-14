Purple ‘Painted Lady’ debuts in downtown Napa

The Wilson, Napa’s own version of a Painted Lady Victorian, has been renovated and now features an exterior painted in eye-catching shades of purple, lavender and violet.
Property owner Sheri Ziebell said she and her husband bought the house in 2013 because they liked both its look and location. The Wilson was reportedly built in 1904.
Even before she had it painted purple, “The style was always attractive,” to her, said Ziebell. “It’s a beautiful building.” In addition, “The corner is so prominent.”
A lease brochure describes the property as a commercial space that includes five private offices, a conference room, five parking spots, a kitchenette and other amenities.
Lease rates start at $3.50 per square foot, per month, said the document.
“The building offers a historic charm with modern amenities,” said the brochure.
Ziebell, who lives in another home in downtown Napa, said chose the paint scheme because she loves purple.
“Purple is a very regal color,” she said. “To me it’s a happy color.”
It definitely stands out, Ziebell acknowledged.
“That was the point. I didn’t want it to look like anyone else’s place.”
You have free articles remaining.
Ziebell said before this paint job, the Victorian/Edwardian style house was sort of a light mushroom color with some dark burgundy trim.
“It was not very pretty,” she said. In fact, “Most housing colors are pretty boring in my mind,” said Ziebell.
She selected vibrant purple tones because “I didn’t want it to be subdued,” said the homeowner.
Ziebell said she chose colors named Regal Opulent Violet for the body of the building, Violet Sweet Pea for the light trim and Evening Lavender for the dark trim. Silver paint is used for some smaller details. Even the porch is painted purple.
The home has been remodeled inside as well. The couple kept many period details such as door handles, hardware, a fireplace and wood paneling.
“The wood on the inside is stunning,” said Ziebell.
The Wilson, found at 743 Wilson St., is located across the street from Register Square, the former property of the Napa Valley Register.
“It’s definitely a landmark,” Ziebell said. With the new paint scheme, “It gets a lot of attention.”
And what does Ziebell say to those who don’t care for her purple paint choice?
“I say go find another building to lease,” she said with a laugh. “It is unique and if you don’t like it that’s fine.”
Leasing info: Michael Holcomb, 707-294-2944 mholcomb@stronghayden.com
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com