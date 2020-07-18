Putting a frame around it: The Setting Inn Napa Valley

“We also believe wine is best enjoyed in a premium ‘setting’ that is not small like a bed and breakfast or large like a hotel — we found the best balance between a private home, just enough privacy, and extremely comfortable.”

In January 2020, the duo brought on David Kerr as general manager, who managed revenue and helped steer operations to navigate the coronavirus crisis.

When asked about how they’ve adapted with COVID-19, Kerr highlighted that they’ve gone beyond the measures given by local health authorities to ensure that the safety of the loyal guests and staff will always be the greatest priority and in fact, they have increased payroll to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness.

Due to the increased COVID-19 case rate in California, it’s important to know that the property is spacious and socially distanced, said the two.

Safety is the utmost priority and in addition, the inn never closed as they hosted many front line and essential workers during the shutdown, and in operations, were able to keep their own Napa County-based staff employed without ever taking a break.

During COVID-19 donations of roughly $5,000 were made to organizations that benefitted underprivileged youth, orphanages, and more.