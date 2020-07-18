Putting a frame around it: The Setting Inn Napa Valley

The Setting Wines co-owners Noah McMahon and Jeff Cova had always planned to expand their wine brand with a hospitality property, the two said.
And that’s exactly what they did with The Setting Inn Napa Valley. The property is located at 1205 Hillview Lane just off Solano Avenue between Napa and Yountville.
The winery owners discovered the two-acre property, which includes a 1901 farmhouse and two-bedroom cottage, and renovated, remodeled and rebranded it as The Setting Inn in June 2019.
Formerly known as the Napa Vineyard Inn, the historic bed and breakfast offers queen and king rooms, a large outside lawn area and other amenities.
Owners McMahon and Cova felt that the location between the Napa downtown area and Yountville could not be more ideal for visiting anywhere in the valley.
“We felt like we had struck gold when we found The Setting Inn (Napa Vineyard Inn) because it is in the perfect central neighborhood and the best boutique size for an incredible Napa Valley experience,” said McMahon.
“We also believe wine is best enjoyed in a premium ‘setting’ that is not small like a bed and breakfast or large like a hotel — we found the best balance between a private home, just enough privacy, and extremely comfortable.”
In January 2020, the duo brought on David Kerr as general manager, who managed revenue and helped steer operations to navigate the coronavirus crisis.
When asked about how they’ve adapted with COVID-19, Kerr highlighted that they’ve gone beyond the measures given by local health authorities to ensure that the safety of the loyal guests and staff will always be the greatest priority and in fact, they have increased payroll to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness.
Due to the increased COVID-19 case rate in California, it’s important to know that the property is spacious and socially distanced, said the two.
Safety is the utmost priority and in addition, the inn never closed as they hosted many front line and essential workers during the shutdown, and in operations, were able to keep their own Napa County-based staff employed without ever taking a break.
During COVID-19 donations of roughly $5,000 were made to organizations that benefitted underprivileged youth, orphanages, and more.
Now, the inn features contactless check-in, gloves and masks worn by all employees as well as encouraging hotel guests by providing personal protection equipment, sanitized bag storage and other precautions.
“We put more effort into creating an experience beyond just offering a place to sleep—and fortunately this strategy has paid off because we’ve had hotel guests that are eager to stay again,” McMahon said.
While the increase in precautions have not allowed the property to return to the same levels prior to the spread of COVID-19, they are fortunately selling out most nights and expect to only get busier moving into harvest season, especially with drive market visitors from nearby San Francisco, Silicon Valley, East Bay, and more.
“Guests know that they never really need to leave the property to enjoy themselves — if they want to stay onsite during their visit, The Setting is beautiful enough to enjoy on its own and many of our guests never leave the property,” said McMahon.
