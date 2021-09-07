Quick Response codes: what are they and how do they work?

I recently met an associate at Stone Brewing. I love Stone Brewing (plus, my god-daughter works there).
We met on the back patio, exchanged pleasantries and ordered some drinks to enhance the conversation. The most efficient way to order is through the Quick Response (QR) code affixed to the tables.
Using my device to place our order meant my associate needed to either look at my phone or scan the code and relay his order to me. The process was awkward, but not difficult.
Not your lime-flavored Skittles
Quick Response codes were invented in the mid-90s by a Toyota subsidiary to track auto parts through the assembly plant. These seemingly innocuous scannable images have become widespread since the rise of COVID-19, allowing any smartphone to become the menu and/or the mode of ordering by simply opening the camera.
They represent an increasingly essential option for contactless service as well as significantly increasing the role of online and digital resources for small businesses. Many restaurants will now place QR codes on their windows so passers-by can review daily specials.
EZ access
In addition to being contactless, QR codes do not require an app to access. Sidestepping the impracticality of individual applications for each restaurant, QR codes allow restaurants to easily display their menus and dynamically update pricing, seasonal options and/or specials.
A restaurant may establish differing menus based on the time of day with the same QR code. For example, place your phone’s camera above the QR image with this column and you will be redirected to my website.
Beauty salons too are among the industries utilizing QR codes to allow shoppers to examine products virtually. Salons and many other small businesses are growing accustomed to having the ability to book appointments online and keep payment methods on file.
Like Stone Brewing, many businesses have integrated ordering and payments into their point of sale; it is a wonderful way to make or book reservations and ordering more efficient and lessen the demand on staff.
The b-side
The efficiency introduced by QR codes has to outstrip the cost of accepting cards in a card-not-present (CNP) environment, however. CNP or keyed transactions are more costly. Because the chip is not read, there is greater likelihood that the card is fraudulent and consequently, in most cases, is more expensive for businesses to accept.
The additional expense is not insignificant, so the efficiency gains and customer increase has to more than offset the expense. Further, as I learned on a subsequent visit to Stone Brewing, some folks have never ordered from a QR code before.
If not for the beautiful, intelligent wait staff (AKA my god-daughter), we may well have limited our meal to Bavarian pretzels and beer (highly recommended BTW).
Conclusion
The applications we have already discovered globally for QR codes demonstrate the technology’s potential, and the approval of some providers for QR-based transactions indicates promise for future innovation.
Check it out the next time you head out for a meal or stroll Main Street.
Ken Musante is president of Napa Payments and Consulting. Ken has deep industry knowledge regarding interchange optimization, PayFacs, Fintechs and integrated solutions. He provides merchant consulting and expert witness consulting. He can be reached at 707-601-7656 or kenm@napapaymentsandconsulting.com.
