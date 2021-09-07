Quick Response codes: what are they and how do they work?

A restaurant may establish differing menus based on the time of day with the same QR code. For example, place your phone’s camera above the QR image with this column and you will be redirected to my website.

Beauty salons too are among the industries utilizing QR codes to allow shoppers to examine products virtually. Salons and many other small businesses are growing accustomed to having the ability to book appointments online and keep payment methods on file.

Like Stone Brewing, many businesses have integrated ordering and payments into their point of sale; it is a wonderful way to make or book reservations and ordering more efficient and lessen the demand on staff.

The b-side

The efficiency introduced by QR codes has to outstrip the cost of accepting cards in a card-not-present (CNP) environment, however. CNP or keyed transactions are more costly. Because the chip is not read, there is greater likelihood that the card is fraudulent and consequently, in most cases, is more expensive for businesses to accept.

The additional expense is not insignificant, so the efficiency gains and customer increase has to more than offset the expense. Further, as I learned on a subsequent visit to Stone Brewing, some folks have never ordered from a QR code before.