Raff Distillerie creates hand sanitizer to donate and sell in Napa County

Hooten said the distillery is making the hand sanitizer with 80 percent ethanol in accordance with World Health Organization standards.

“We shifted to producing only hand sanitizer in late March after the Federal Drug Administration and the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) issued a short-term safe harbor for distillers. It’s a way for us to help fight the pandemic. So far we’re doing this on our own, without any grants or loans,” said Hooten.

Hooten said in the beginning, the biggest obstacle was finding eco-friendly plastic bottles.

“Manufacturers were sold out. We wanted to offer a container that was 100 percent recyclable,” said Hooten.

Hooten said the bottles are meant to be a refill package to be combined with spray pumps.

Working together is key

Hooten said Raff Distillerie was able to make the pivot because the three partners pitch in equally.

“We are working late hours, sometimes until 2 a.m. to get (orders) filled for our customers. We are a small company. (Each of us) wears many hats to help support each other. This has also allowed us to hire some additional help with bottling for those in need of work,” said Hooten.