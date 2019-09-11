* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dr. Gary Stamper, CPC, MSI, DSPS. is a Certified Professional Coach and the founder and creator of Old Dogs New Tricks, a website that supports men in being compassionate badasses after they retire. He is also an artist, a published author, and the president of the Napa Holistic Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at garystamper@yahoo.com.