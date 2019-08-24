Redwood Credit Union (RCU) announced the opening of its new, full-service branch in American Canyon at 406 Napa Junction Road, Suite 126 in the Napa Junction Shopping Center.
“To better accommodate RCU’s growing membership in Napa and Solano Counties, the new branch offers the community competitive personal and business loans, free checking, high-yield deposit options, home and auto loans, and concierge auto-buying services,” said a news release.
Technology areas for members to bank online and quickly access information are also offered. There’s also a children’s activity area, said the release.
“Our new American Canyon branch is designed to provide an experience that goes beyond everyday banking, though that’s offered too,” said Brett Martinez, RCU president and CEO.
“It’s a comfortable environment where individuals and businesses can get help with their overall financial wellness — from money management, to home and auto loans, and long-term financial planning. We’re excited to offer this new location to serve the American Canyon community.”
The American Canyon branch has parking and is located next to Verizon, Dunkin’ Donuts, Walmart and other shopping.
It is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Info: redwoodcu.org, (800) 479-7928