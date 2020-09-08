Remote workers are being recruited aggressively, but work from home doesn't work for some

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DALLAS — Working from home has become more than a way to get through the pandemic.

It's now a favored perk for some employees and a necessary lifestyle for others. For some companies, it's also become a powerful recruiting tool.

AmeriSave Mortgage Corp. has been hiring people from around the country to report to the office in Plano, Texas. By leading with the opportunity to work remotely, it's attracted a flood of candidates even while raising the qualifications to apply.

"I jumped on it because I've known about the opportunities at AmeriSave, and I didn't want to leave my family in Nebraska," said Noah Peters, who worked for the city of Omaha before becoming a work-from-home loan originator in July. "I'm an in-person kind of guy, but this was pretty seamless. I love what I'm doing and I'm happy I made the change."

Bottle Rocket, a technology firm based in Addison, Texas, adopted a "work from everywhere" policy early in the pandemic and said it was permanent. That caught the attention of three former employees in Seattle, Austin and California, and the company quickly rehired them.

"These are very valuable hires who have the institutional memory of our culture and processes," Bottle Rocket founder and CEO Calvin Carter said. "They were up and running instantly."