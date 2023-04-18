The clatter of keyboards. Phones chirping. Copy machine chugging. An orange-lipped coffee pot steaming in the breakroom.

Reader, I have done what I swore I would never do: I have returned to the office.

Okay, not quite. After a spate of recent articles decried remote work as “unhealthy,” and remote workers as “soft,” I had to take a long look in the mirror. Had I gone soft? I know I crush the occasional tuna sandwich, but unhealthy? Could it be true? Or is it just fear-mongering? A ploy by “Big Office” to drive remote workers back to their cubicles?

There was only one way to find out. I had to go in. And so, loyal reader, I am typing this column from the Napa Valley Register newsroom, shoulder-to-shoulder with the intrepid reporters, eagle-eyed editors and other fine folks who bring Napa its news each and every week. As a monthly columnist, I don’t work from the Register headquarters, so I can’t call this a “return” to the office, per se. More of a debut.

It’s a deadline day and noses are pressed firmly to the grindstone. The faces are friendly, but there is no time for small talk: This paper is not going to write itself, dammit. The office has what is often described as a “hum,” an invisible but palpable energy field produced when people work in close proximity, something the solitary remote worker rarely experiences.

I settled into Cubicle A and opened my laptop. I tried to type, but I found myself unable to focus. Each time the Wine Train rumbled by, my rolling chair vibrated. Sporadic bursts of staticky chatter from the scanner announced police activity. “We have two possible 1021s. Request for med unit.” “Copy.”

Unused to the fluorescent lights and unfamiliar sounds, my nerves quickly frayed. Too much stimulation. I retreated to the breakroom and found relief: coffee and a vending machine loaded with Gardetto’s Snack Mix. It was at the bottom of my second bag when I had something of a “come-to-Cheez-Its” moment: Maybe the pundits are right. Maybe I had gone soft. How do people do this every day? Even the enjoyable parts of the office experience, like meeting my Register colleagues, required unexpected effort and concentration. I was reminded of something the notorious hermit Christopher Knight said: “I’m not used to seeing people’s faces. There’s too much information there.”

I took a deep breath and reentered the bullpen. Sarah, my cube-mate and Register copy editor, turned off the brightest of the fluorescent lights, which were bothering her too. After a few minutes, the panic began to recede. I started to feel comfortable. Rather than just observing the office hum, I joined in it.

While I am not sure there is anything healthy about having such easy access to Gardetto's, I have to admit there is something restorative about working alongside a team of people who are united in their purpose, something Zoom and Slack fail to deliver.

But are remote workers soft? I don’t think so, reader. Not just anyone can unload the dishwasher while closing a deal, fire up the Instant Pot while writing code, or join a webinar while folding laundry.

The effects of remote work on our psyche, our health and our character remain to be seen. This experiment has only just begun. But one thing is for certain: No one is “harder” than the Register team on a deadline.

