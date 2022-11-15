Remotely Working in Napa Valley: Everything’s coworking out nicely

Those of you following my remote work chronicles closely know that, for a period, I set up shop inside of CIA’s Copia property, a guerilla coworking space of my own making. This was in the halcyon days of 2018, when everything was beautiful and no one wore a mask.

In 2019, when tourists’ stares got to be too much, the benches too hard, I felt compelled — nay, called — to leave Copia and create a Napa coworking space of my own: “Villager” would be a haven for remote work drifters like me, a place where we could dream boldly and Zoom freely.

After a few manic weeks, I realized that starting my own coworking space would require two things I didn’t have: Money and time. The wake-up call was well-timed: Less than a year later, I’d be bleaching my produce and thanking the lord that I had a job conducive to the WFH lifestyle.

Flash forward to 2022 and both the pandemic and the coworking situation in Napa look decidedly different: We now have our very own Spaces, a massive coworking arena located within the First Street megaplex, mere steps from Wunder, Free People, Anthropologie, and other fine purveyors of floppy hats.

Reader, as your loyal servant, I see it as my duty to investigate all things remote work, and Spaces is no exception. I reached out to Aaron Knapp, our Napa Spaces’ area sales manager, and Bonnie Fisher, a 19-year veteran of the workspace game who is the Northern California vice president for International Workplace Group (IWG), Spaces’ Switzerland-based parent company.

From Fisher and Knapp, I learned that Napa’s Spaces location is a bellwether of trends that are accelerating across the country. For instance, unlike many of IWG’s other coworking locations, Napa’s Spaces is located in the suburbs rather than the city. Rather than the coworking office serving as a central urban hub where workers commute from distal communities outside the city, the majority of folks working at Spaces in Napa commute less than two miles.

“While not yet widespread, suburban areas like Napa are where we are seeing the fastest growth,” Fisher informed me. “It’s about connection,” Knapp continued, “people working from home want to get out of their home offices and collaborate face-to-face.”

Indeed, they do: Reader, I hope it will not scandalize you to learn that I am writing this very column from Spaces’ communal seating area, in front of floor-to-ceiling windows, right down the hall from the well-appointed kitchen, spacious conference rooms and colorful cubicles. Journalistic integrity be damned, I love me some natural light!

While Napa — a suburban tourist destination whose chief industry is not technology, but wine — is an unlikely home for a best-in-class coworking space, Fisher explained that we can expect to see more and more coworking spaces appearing in towns like Napa as rates of remote work continue to increase.

Newcomer though I am, Spaces feels like something of a milestone in our town’s development, akin to a new hospital or school: Not just an office building, but a facility that enhances the quality of life of a growing segment of Napa residents seeking community, connection and collaboration.

It’s no Villager, mind you, but it’ll do.