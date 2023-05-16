The day began like any other. Around 6 a.m., my iPhone alarm roused me from a deep sleep. I creaked out of bed and threw on some clothes in the still-dark bedroom. After stumbling to the kitchen, I grabbed the handle of the coffee pot like a drowning man grabs for floating wreckage.

I quickly finished my first mug, filled a second, and made my way out to the office in the backyard. Like every morning, I set my coffee down, assumed my position at the standing desk, and booted up my machine.

It was about 30 minutes into my first Zoom call of the day when it happened. By this time, the sun was up and my video square was filled with a cheery glow. The coffee had done its job and I was chirping along nicely.

My coworkers and I were talking strategy, or sales, or sales strategy, something terribly important. Suddenly, I disappeared from frame. My Zoom square now offered an unobscured view of my bookshelf – no Zach to be found.

Sherrie was the first to notice: “Did Zach just fall?”

Indeed I did. I felt a pain in my lower back so sharp that it seemed I had no other choice. It was like my legs gave out from beneath me. Reader, I crumbled.

After a moment on the floor, I slowly stood back up and reentered the camera frame.

Sherrie and the others were bewildered and concerned. Okay, they laughed at me too.

Some weeks later, it happened again. And then one more time. At this point, it was dawning on me that my standing desk may present something of an occupational hazard. It was time to call in the professionals.

I reached out to Carla Castro, a trainer at Napa's Bare Health and Fitness (barehealthandfitness.com) and Age Like Wine, who specializes in hypertrophy, mobility and plyometric exercises.

Zach: What kinds of injuries are caused by staring at a screen all day?

Carla: Where the eyes focus, the head will want to follow. So whether you’re conscious of it or not, your head is craning towards the screen you are staring at. This can create tension in the cervical spine which can actually be felt in the lumbar spine/low back as well. Anytime you are standing for extended periods of time, it can put pressure on your joints, especially in the lower body: feet, knees, and hips.

Using a standing desk can compound these issues along with the back and neck pain that comes from the strenuous posture many adopt when staring at a screen.

ZS: What are some stretches and exercises you would recommend?

Carla: Some stretches I would recommend, as long as they can be done relatively pain-free, would include hand stretches, cat/cow, a hamstring stretch, a hip flexor stretch, and a counter stretch. Also, be sure to stand on a mat to provide cushioning to help take some stress off of the joints.

I also recommend exercises to strengthen and mobilize the posterior chain, whether it be glute bridges, squats, rowing exercises, pullovers or reverse presses/flys. It would be good to also work out your hands, particularly the extensor muscles, to balance out from frequent typing.

Zach: Does nutrition play a role in these kinds of injuries/issues?

Carla: Yes, it can make quite the difference. Staying hydrated is huge in supporting tissue and joint health. Vitamin D is crucial for bone health, so go out on a walk whenever possible.

Zach: Are you ever jealous of people like me who get to stare at a screen all day?

Carla: I honestly prefer being on my feet for most of the day.

Zach: Fair enough, Carla. Fair enough.

Napan Zach Smith works full time at home. His column appears monthly in the Napa Valley Register. Reach Smith at business@napanews.com.