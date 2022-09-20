Remotely Working in Napa Valley: Lunch in the 'real world'

Few times of the day are more critical to the remote worker than lunchtime. More than just a meal, it is a respite, a reprieve, an opportunity to leave one’s desk and venture out into “the real world.”

While the hour varies day-to-day, my lunchtime ritual follows a familiar pattern: Google Calendar indicates a gap between meetings. It is time. I stumble out the front door like a newly birthed calf, my Crocs unsteady beneath me. Blinded by the sun, I lurch in the direction of my car.

As my eyes adjust, a wave of confusion and fear passes through me: What is this place, this kaleidoscope of colors and shapes? Is someone screensharing? Am I on camera? Can I mute? What on earth is going on!

Suddenly it hits me: This is no screen. These are not pixels. This is the real world — that place the ancients spoke of, heralded in story and song.

After regaining my senses, I climb into the cockpit of my Subaru and set forth.

Beyond a reacquaintance with reality, my daily lunchtime quest invariably revolves around one thing: tuna salad. Reader, from Genova to Giugni’s, I have had every tuna salad sandwich this sylvan valley of ours has to offer.

No matter where I find my fix, if COVID-19 has taught me anything, it’s that there is only one way to properly enjoy a tuna salad sandwich: alone, in the driver’s seat of one’s car, blankly staring out the window while listening to a podcast about climate change. Yeah. That’s the stuff.

But more important than the sandwich is the interaction that precedes it. I’m not sure these people — cooks and cashiers, the servers and DoorDashers, the bartenders and baristas — understand how important they are to the remote worker.

The real world, it turns out, is populated with real people, and they are indeed essential. Do the fine people at Ace Cleaners understand they are the only humans I’ve interacted with in two days? Do the folks at Sweetie Pie’s know just what their sweetness means? Does Contimo Provisions know what it truly provides? Do the trainers at Bare Health know I’m barely hanging on?

Sad? Maybe. But don’t cry for me, Allegría. Indeed, reader, there are no two ways about it: remote work can be isolating, but it is a privilege. Most of our neighbors have to schlep to their place of business every day.

The real world is their reality. In the real world, what you wear on the bottom half of your body matters as much as what you wear on the top. Can you imagine? Not so in my reality, reader. Not so.

Fortunately, surrounded by these kind real world Napans, we remote workers, if not well-dressed, are well fed and relatively well-adjusted. They bind this community together, almost the way… hmm…give me a second here… yes, yes I think I’ve got it — the way a rich, flavorful mayonnaise binds together a fine tuna salad, elevating the celery and tuna into something more — something delicious. Does this make me the celery? Who is the tuna? Does anyone want to be called mayonnaise? Best not to overthink this one, reader.

I want to know: remote workers of Napa, what are your lunchtime rituals? Which local businesses keep you afloat? Who keeps your real world real? Email me at business@napanews.com and you may be featured in a future Remotely Working column.