Remotely Working in Napa Valley: putting social 'animals' in their place

Humans are social animals. This observation, dating back to Aristotle, has been repeated so often that I must admit that I once lost sight of its existential heft. “Yeah, yeah, I get it. People like to party.”

But between the pandemic and the work-from-home boom, more folks spend more time alone than ever before, and — if I may speak for my WFH brethren — we are increasingly aware that solitude is not a natural state for us humans. Even the most introverted among us can feel a certain pang. The forced isolation of quarantine reacquainted us with the importance of social interaction. You don’t miss the water, as they say, until the well runs dry.

It’s not so much that we are party people, then, but that — like chimpanzees, wolves, bees, and other so-called social animals — human animals appear to be biologically determined to interact with other humans in person. We cannot help but to build community, any more than a bird can help building a nest.

What would happen to birds if they were prevented from building nests? (Or were only allowed to build nests over Zoom?)

In other words, there are ways in which we humans are “just” animals, creatures with in-born behaviors, and our sociality is one of them. It’s not a preference; we’re programmed this way.

While quarantine measures have all but disappeared, a recent Freakonomics podcast titled “The Unintended Consequences of Working at Home” reports that a stunning 15% of the country’s workers are fully remote.

For many, then, social deprivation has become a defining part of their lives. This number can only be expected to increase as more jobs become fully remote. As participation in the traditional venues for social interaction — the church, the office — continues to plummet, what is a scalable response to the attendant social isolation?

Originally coined by sociologist Ray Oldenburg, a “third place” is “a physical location other than work or home where there’s little to no financial barrier to entry and where conversation is the primary activity.”

A classic example might be the English pub, a noncompulsary, spontaneous-but-reliable community. A place to pop in after the office, before going home, to chat with other human animals.

Obviously what us home office workers need is a little different: Without an industrial park to call our own, we have just the one place: the home/office. It’s a “second place” that we need. Reader, I don’t think it will surprise you to learn that I have been spelunking for second places right here in Napa.

In a tourist destination like ours, it can be difficult to find places that meet all of Oldenburg’s criteria, particularly those with “little to no financial barrier to entry.” Uniquely, Barnhouse serves both coffee and beer; the darts and fireplace certainly lend an English pub quality.

Obviously Billco’s is a long-time locals go-to, and I am eagerly awaiting Folklore’s opening right next door. But to a relatively new Napan like me, the pickings appear slim.

Where is your second (or third) place? Where do folks in Napa congregate outside of the office? Shoot me an email at business@napanews.com with your favorites.

