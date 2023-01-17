Remotely Working in Napa Valley: seeing eye-to-eye

Napans understand the importance of eye contact better than most: Fail to look your partner in the eye when toasting and, as the lore goes, risk seven years of bad luck – or even seven years of bad sex (it depends entirely on the varietal, apparently).

This cross-cultural tradition is said to have ancient roots: By locking eyes, our ancestors could ensure that no one was slipping poison in their cup.

Reader, I am sure you can see where I am going with this: This high-stakes rite presents a perilous dilemma for the screen-bound remote worker suffering through Zoom happy hours with coworkers.

Allow me to explain: A computer’s webcam is centered on the top of the monitor, just above the screen itself. When video conferencing, there is always a choice: Either look at the image of the person on the screen, or look into the camera lens.

By looking into the camera lens, I can, for my interlocutor, simulate eye contact. On their screen, it appears as if I am looking directly in their eyes. But there’s a catch: For them to simulate eye contact with me, they would also need to look into the camera.

While we can simulate eye contact – what experts in the field of oculesics call the “mutual gaze” – neither of us would be able to enjoy the simulation. We’re just two people staring at shiny black camera lenses, unable to actually see one another.

And so, instead of looking at the camera lens, we opt to look at each other’s image on the screen. We can see each other, but our eyes don’t meet. There is something of a security camera effect: they are watching you, you are watching them. As opposed to the “mutual gaze,” we settle for what the tech industry has dubbed the “Skype gaze.”

Whether we choose to look at the camera or the screen, without eye contact, my remote work brothers and sisters appear to be doomed to a life of bad luck (or worse).

Fortunately for you, reader, I have been hard at work on a solution.

The pandemic spurred many innovations in this valley and the “virtual tasting” may be chief among them. I turned to the Napa innovators who popularized the virtual tasting to better understand the eye contact etiquette of the virtual tasting – and learn how to avoid the curse.

Michèle Ouellet runs St. Helena-based winery Lorenza with her mother, Melinda Kearney. Lorenza does not have a tasting room to call their own (yet!), which means that Michèle has mastered the art of the virtual tasting and skillfully avoided its many hazards. I asked Michèle to comment on the do’s and don’ts of virtual tasting:

“I start by looking into the camera and then look around to the little squares and try to connect with people. Make sure to be in 'gallery mode' for the cheers! When on a Zoom tasting, if there are five people or less, I like to cheers by name. If more than five, it's more of a large party toast. Although we are not in the same room, the virtual tasting (and cheers) has been a bright spot in the past couple of years.”

Despite their many benefits, Michèle warned me that virtual tastings are not without their risks.

“The point is to celebrate the moment of being together and connect, whether physically or not. Turn your camera off in a Zoom tasting and you risk seven years of bad WiFi!”

I think we can all agree there are few things worse.