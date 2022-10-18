Remotely Working in Napa Valley: The quest for a temporary office space

Location, location, location. Not just important for real estate agents, but for remote workers, too. I spent about 12 years working from my living room couch, hunched over the coffee table like a vulture over roadkill.

After moving to Napa in the summer of 2018, my first order of business was to escape my living room and find somewhere else to work. After several greasy weeks at the kitchen island, I realized I had not set my sights high enough. No, this would take extreme measures. I filled my Nalgene, strapped on my messenger bag and took to the streets.

First, Caffé Molinari, in what is today Le Paris Café. Promising, but too loud.

Next, the Napa Public Library. Too quiet. Too … booky.

Then came Workmix, which, in 2018, was Napa’s sole co-working space. Almost perfect. But I work East Coast hours. Workmix didn’t open early enough.

As the leaves changed from green to red, panic began to set in. Where was I to go? What was I to do? In the great tradition of panicked Napans, I took to Nextdoor:

Does anyone have a back cottage or similar outbuilding that I could use for office space during the week?

Mercifully, kind Napans answered my cry. That autumn saw me tour several granny units and meet some very generous neighbors. Ultimately, though, schedules did not align.

Panic gave way to despair. Was I doomed to the living room couch? I walked down First Street in a daze. I believe it was raining. Yes, a cold rain. I stared up longingly at office windows. Even through closed blinds, they emanated warmth and productivity. Smug silhouettes gathered around water coolers, casually discussing the news of the day. Damn them, damn them and their key codes, confabs and conference rooms!

As I trudged across the First Street bridge, it began to snow. There may have been hail, too. I soon found myself at a fork in the road. An actual fork, a giant one.

The fork sculpture’s nameplate announced that I had arrived at Copia, the Culinary Institute of America’s event space. Should I go inside and risk another failure? Emboldened by the fork’s raw metaphorical power, and shivering from what I now remember as sleet, definitely sleet, I tested Copia’s wide doors. They were open.

What is this magical, notably empty place? It was beautiful. Through the atrium’s vast windows I could see that the rain, snow and sleet had evaporated. Reader, it was as if it had never rained at all. Even my Crocs were dry. Sunlight shone brightly off an impressive collection of copper saucepans. After a few furtive minutes, I found a friendly Copian who assured me that I was not trespassing. Indeed, I was welcome to stay.

From the couch to Copia. I had finally made it.

I established myself on a bench in the lobby, plugged in my laptop, and got to work. A 15-minute video loop about Julia Child kept me company. Me and Julia, “Mastering the Art of Remote Working.”

I want to know: Remote workers of Napa, where do you work? In the backyard or a back alley? The garage or guest room? Email me at business@napanews.com.