Reader, many of you have come to know me as Napa Valley’s foremost work-from-home expert. Is it difficult to handle that much responsibility? You have no idea. But it is my duty, and it is truly an honor to serve you.

As much as I would like to retain my title, I may have met my match.

Ralph and Lahni Amicis own Amicis Tours right here in Napa. But before becoming wine country tour guides, the Amicis ran a consultancy that helped corporations organize their workplaces: By applying the principles of ergonomics and feng shui, the Amicis could maximize employee productivity, safety and comfort. It was an interest in the feng shui of wineries that first led the pair to Napa in 2003, and they have been here ever since.

I sat down with Ralph Amicis to learn more about his background, his office design workbook, “The Dream Desk Questionnaire,” and how his methods can be applied to the home office:

How did you get into the ergonomics and office design field?

I grew up working in my family’s factory where my first job was packing parts for Ford radios. I was coincidentally trained as an artist, designer and engineer and I both managed factories and ran a professional sculpture studio. We used ergonomics, or "the laws of work," every day to prevent injuries and to improve quality and productivity. In my early forties, I returned to school and went into environmental health and design consulting and seminars. Working daily in an office with my wife Lahni, I applied the same principles I had used in the factory and studio.

What prompted you to write "The Dream Desk Questionnaire"?

It began as seminar materials to help “the cubicle generation” arrange effective, open space office arrangements. Cubicles were designed around slow, wired computers with dim screens. Today’s wireless modems and laptops are better used in the traditional arrangements from 50 years ago that preceded cubicles.

Are there unique challenges facing folks who work at home?

The biggest challenge is keeping people focused on their work, when the distractions of home are all around. Conversely, being able to keep your work out of your protected "home" space is essential for your emotional well-being. Workplaces support our intellect while home spaces support our emotions and physical needs. Keeping the images, sounds, smells and textures of home away from your workspace is difficult but essential. Unless you are a chef, never work in your kitchen!

What is the main mistake people make with their home offices?

Not continuing to improve their workspace by refining the small actions we make all the time. If your back hurts, get a standing desk. If you are stooping, raise your computer screen. If outside glare is distracting you, cover the window with foam core. Little changes — like a better light source, wearing work shoes inside, and turning off your ringer when you need to focus — make a big difference over time.

Are there any learnings that you apply to other areas of your life?

The compass direction a person faces affects them physically and emotionally. In the same way that plants orient to the sun and magnetic fields, the human body reacts to the fundamental forces. When I am out doing sales calls, I do my best to face east to southeast because it makes it easier for me to engage others.

Napan Zach Smith works full time at home. His column appears monthly in the Napa Valley Regsiter. Reach Smith at business@napanews.com.

