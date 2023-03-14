As Napa’s foremost work-from-home expert, I regularly field a wide range of questions:

“What is it you do again?”

“When was the last time you showered?”

“Would you like to leave your Dasher a tip?”

Most commonly, though, I get questions about my backyard office. Modern, black and bejeweled with windows, it arises out of our lawn like the obelisk from “2001: A Space Odyssey” and inspires a similar degree of awe and fascination.

I began the process of building my office in 2021, shortly after moving from a one-bedroom apartment to our first home. After some months of research, I determined both the placement of the office (far from the noble redwoods that grace our property, so as to avoid damaging them) and the style of construction.

While I was taken with the idea of an entirely prefabricated unit, thorough analysis revealed that “preassembled” units are not necessarily cost-savers, and that the configuration of my backyard would make it difficult for a crane or forklift to deliver the structure. I opted instead for a 100-square-foot unit by Los Angeles-based Cerca Sheds. Cerca’s offices are composed of prefab components that are assembled on site by a local contractor. This approach enabled me to achieve the slick design and short installation times advertised on Instagram without the cost or complexity of a crane.

Because these units are in high demand, delivery took a number of months. This time was not wasted: Working with Juan Chavez and the team from JMC Valley Construction, we installed the foundation and trenched the yard to run the electrical. I opted to forego plumbing, as that would have significantly increased costs. After delivery, installation of the unit only took about 10 days, during which time Cerca project managers guided JMC’s team via on-site visits and video calls.

To ensure that I give my loyal readership only the very best advice, I enlisted the aid of Ricky Caperton, the planning manager at the city of Napa, and Juan Chavez, owner of JMC Valley Construction.

Ricky offered the following advice to the aspiring backyard office builder. “Each site can be unique and thus have factors that could affect the size, location, and/or design of an Accessory Structure (i.e. backyard office). I would highly suggest talking to the Napa Planning and Building Divisions first to ensure what you’re proposing can work on your property. We are always happy to help customers walk through the process and provide feedback before resources are spent on design and before any materials are ordered.”

Juan, from the contractor perspective, echoed much the same, encouraging folks to start with their research with the City’s Planning and Building Division. He added: “Since the pandemic and the changes in California housing codes, backyard offices have been in high demand. Required building permits are fast and easy, whether the office is built of wood sticks or prefabricated.”

Finally, the question I get most often: Was it all worth it? While some days my “Vision Studio” feels more like a “Task Box,” I am very happy with my backyard office. My 10-second commute is a vital buffer between life and work, and I am thankful for it. But more thankful than me is my wife: When I gained an office, she got her whole house back.

I encourage those interested in building a backyard office, or any Accessory Structure, to reach out to Ricky Caperton at rcaperton@cityofnapa.org, or to drop in to the Planning Division at 1600 First St. (Monday through Thursday from 8am to 12pm and 1pm to 5pm; no appointment needed). If you have any questions about my own backyard office adventure, don’t hesitate to contact me.

Napan Zach Smith works full time at home. His column appears monthly in the Napa Valley Register. Reach Smith at business@napanews.com.

