Remotely Working: Meet Zach Smith, a Napa work-from-homer

Editor's note: Napan Zach Smith today launches a new Napa Valley Register column. Remotely Working will run on the third Wednesday of the month in this section. Read on for more from this new local.

I want to introduce myself: My name is Zach Smith and I work remotely. I am a relatively new member of our Napa community; my wife and I purchased a house in March of 2020, before the pandemic-borne real estate frenzy drove prices beyond our reach.

For us, work has been blessedly busy these past three years. A massive uptick in online wine sales kept my wife’s industry afloat while health care technology, my bailiwick, saw unprecedented activity.

The result? Two newly married Napans locked in a house-shaped box, furiously pounding on keys, chatting on Zoom, and, in those rare moments between meetings, chewing on leftovers and staring into the middle distance.

But what you need to understand is that for me, reader, life has always been thus. You see, I have worked remotely for some 12 years. I’m something of a pioneer, really. I was WFH before COVID. I was slacking before Slack. I was spacing out before Spaces opened. Why, I was ticked off before TikTok!

As the pandemic roared on, legions of newly minted remote workers entered my ranks. The day that Twitter declared they would no longer require employees to work out of their San Francisco HQ, it seemed clear that the workhorse had left the barn. Not only is remote work here to stay, but — with its proximity to Silicon Valley, its attractive vineyards, and relatively (“relatively”) low cost of entry to the housing market — the phenomenon would have an acute impact on Napa.

Two years later, I wonder: Did this prediction prove true? If so, what have been the effects of the work-from-home boom on Napa? Are they pernicious or positive? Reader, I want to know.

As a new Napan and a veteran remote worker, I have many questions: Who moved here during the pandemic? Where are they from and where do they get their coffee? Which longtime Napans are new to work-from-home?

Are they isolated or invigorated? Have they adopted new pets or just new habits? What are their tips and tricks? Standing desk or breakfast nook? Special software or soft slippers? Are they feeling liberated or lethargic? Are they working remotely, or not even remotely working?

The aim of Remotely Working is to answer these burning questions. Each month, I will spotlight Napa’s remote workers to learn about their jobs and their routines; their Zoom fails and their Teams dreams; their go-to taco orders and happy hours.

I know what you’re thinking: Why would an expert like me deign to consort with this COVID crop of remote work rookies? I’ve often wondered that myself. But in my extensive experience with remote work, I’ve found one thing consistently difficult to order online: community.

By inviting me into their home offices, I hope to discover a bit more about those Napans whom you might not see every day, but who nonetheless make up a meaningful and growing segment of our beloved hamlet. I hope you are as excited as I am.

If you work from home or work remotely in Napa, I want to talk to you! Contact me at business@napanews.com.