Renovations to Dr. Wilkinson's Hot Springs will add rooms, food service

Work has begun on expansion and renovation of Dr. Wilkinson’s Hot Springs that will add eight new guest rooms and food and beverage service to the iconic resort.

Last August, the city of Calistoga approved upgrades including three new guest rooms to the existing 42, along with additional parking, food service, and cosmetic renovations. On May 13, the planning commission approved a second-story addition along Fair Way that will add five more guest rooms.

The Lincoln Avenue resort consists of several buildings including a Victorian style house, called Edy’s, after Dr. Wilkinson’s wife, which is under review by Napa County as a historical site. A modular food building within the resort will replace the original plan for a food operation out of the historic house.

Plans also call for preserving as many palm and oak trees on the property as possible, the resort’s management company said.

The resort, founded in 1952, was sold by the original family last year to San Francisco’s Chartres Lodging Group. The resort is managed by Kokua Hospitality, which last year merged with Filament Hospitality, which also manages Calistoga Motor Lodge.

Chartres said last year they have plans to keep the original sign for the resort, and on Wednesday said they are also adding a classic Buick to the property for ornamentation. The car will be much like the one driven by Dr. Wilkinson, with a license plate that reads “Mud King.”

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

