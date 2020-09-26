Riza Plants to open at First Street Napa complex: Shop billed as “botanical boutique”

Napa’s first botanical boutique, Riza, will open in the First Street Napa complex in mid-October, said a news release.
Riza, which translates to “roots” in Greek, “handpicks only the highest quality plants, locally sourced ceramics, and indoor garden supplies,” said the release.
The business is owned by Alyssa Parras Piombo of Napa.
Riza’s mission is to connect people through plants, said Piombo.
“Indoor plants don’t just look good, they make us feel good mentally and physically too,” said Piombo. “Studies have shown that plants boost your mood, creativity, concentration, reduce stress, clean indoor air by absorbing toxins, and are therapeutic and cheaper than a therapist.”
Riza is mean to be “a hub for the indoor plant enthusiasts, those who want to connect more to nature and brighten up their living space, or those wanting to learn more about caring for an indoor plant.”
“I have always loved plants, but my journey truly began when I went to college on Oahu, Hawaii,” wrote Piombo on her website.
Honolulu is known for being the “concrete jungle” because even though it now is a large city filled with skyscrapers and buildings, it is covered with lush tropical plants in between, she said.
“I became obsessed with learning about plants, and every free second I had between school and work I would be researching about the care of a new houseplant I purchased,” she wrote.
“I applied all of my plant knowledge to my business major end-of-the-year project ‘How to start a plant shop.’ Since moving back from Oahu I have gained more education by receiving my Napa County master gardener certification and working at a plant nursery selling plants and doing landscape design.”
“My goal is to inform the general public of how rewarding and easy owning a plant can be,” she said.
“So many people have tried caring for plants, but have given up and categorized themselves as “plant killers” or having a “black thumb.” Well, I believe there are no such things as black or green thumbs,” she wrote.
“Plants can be complex, but with proper care they can easily flourish and become the highlight of your day. It takes experience and knowledge to find what plant works best for you, and that’s where I come in! Once you find that, there is no better feeling than watching something grow and enjoying that bloom or new leaf that YOU helped that plant produce.”
The botanical boutique is located at 1300 1st St, Napa, Suite #355, (formerly home to LUSH). Construction is underway and the opening is planned for mid-October, said the release.
Other new tenants at First Street Napa include Copperfield’s Books, C’est La Paire, Cupcake, Honey Whiskey, I-Elle, Milo & Friends, Tay & Grace and The Bennington Napa Valley.
Info: Instagram @rizaplants, facebook.com/rizaplants, rizaplants.com.
You can reach Register Business Editor Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
