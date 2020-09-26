Riza Plants to open at First Street Napa complex: Shop billed as “botanical boutique”

“I became obsessed with learning about plants, and every free second I had between school and work I would be researching about the care of a new houseplant I purchased,” she wrote.

“I applied all of my plant knowledge to my business major end-of-the-year project ‘How to start a plant shop.’ Since moving back from Oahu I have gained more education by receiving my Napa County master gardener certification and working at a plant nursery selling plants and doing landscape design.”

“My goal is to inform the general public of how rewarding and easy owning a plant can be,” she said.

“So many people have tried caring for plants, but have given up and categorized themselves as “plant killers” or having a “black thumb.” Well, I believe there are no such things as black or green thumbs,” she wrote.

“Plants can be complex, but with proper care they can easily flourish and become the highlight of your day. It takes experience and knowledge to find what plant works best for you, and that’s where I come in! Once you find that, there is no better feeling than watching something grow and enjoying that bloom or new leaf that YOU helped that plant produce.”