Robots kill coronavirus at Napa's Queen of the Valley

After raising more than $100,000 from donors, Queen of the Valley Foundation has purchased a second robot to kill pathogens like the coronavirus in patient areas at Napa's Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

The Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot is known for eradicating deadly pathogens in less than five minutes and can disinfect an entire patient room in approximately 15 minutes, said a news release from the foundation.

Xenex Disinfection Services recently announced that its LightStrike pulsed xenon disinfection robot is the first and only ultraviolet (UV) disinfection technology proven to deactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

In testing performed at the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, the LightStrike disinfection robot destroyed the virus in two minutes.

“The coronavirus pandemic has increased awareness of disease transmission and the importance of infection prevention, which is why we are grateful to have the LightStrike robots to help disinfect our facility,” said epidemiologist Gianna Peralta, infection prevention manager at the Queen.