Before you take on the hazards and challenges of outdoor rock climbing, you might consider spending time at Napa’s only climbing gym, Rockzilla. Owner Dwayne Robertson said the 8,000-square-foot facility was opened in 2007.
“I had been looking for space for the business, and we opened as soon as this space became available,” said Robertson, a Southern California transplant.
“I’ve been a rock climber all my life,” he said.
Robertson says Rockzilla caters to climbers of all ages. “We get a lot of business from the older group but also a lot of young kids and parties.”
But if you’re someone who has never taken on a rock wall, Robertson and his staff give every beginner basic instruction and before turning them loose.
“A lot of people take to it easily. You just get them on a rope and away they go,” he said.
Rockzilla offers two kinds of climbing — rock walls for beginners and bouldering with beyond vertical challenges for older and more experienced climbers. Climbing the walls attached to ropes is safe for kids, but bouldering is not, according to Robertson.
“I don’t allow kids on the boulder unless they are at least 16 because they don’t use safety ropes. We probably have more people coming in to climb on the boulder than using ropes,” he said.
Robertson said prime time for climbers is late afternoon and evening due to school and work commitments. Rockzilla is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Drop-in rates, which are good for all day, are $22 for individuals who require climbing gear, or $17 for people who have their own. Monthly memberships are $65 for individuals ($55 for EFT), $120 for couples or $220 for families. Three-month and six-month memberships are also available.
If you want to host a climbing party, it’s $250 for 15 climbers, $10 per climber over the 15-person limit. You can bring your own party supplies, and the fee includes 90 minutes on the climbing wall.
Rockzilla is located at 849 Jackson St., Suite 5A in Napa. Their phone number is (707) 255-1500 and the website is climbrockzilla.com.